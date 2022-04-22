Has Everyone Forgotten John Metchie III?

John Metchie III, WR

School: Alabama | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 187 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 3rd round

Player Comparison: Tyler Lockett

College Statistics

Player Overview

John Metchie III has been all over the world. Born in Taiwan, his family moved to Ghana a few years later. From there, the family moved to Canada where Metchie fell in love with football. Metchie reached out to Saint James School in Maryland, a school known for giving Canadian kids the opportunity to play, and was accepted. He went on to become a four-star recruit, choosing Alabama over Penn State.

As a freshman, Metchie had to wait his turn behind Jerry Juedy, Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle. An injury to Waddle gave Metchie the chance to break out his Sophomore season, putting up over 1,000 yards on the way to a national championship. Metchie had a strong Junior campaign, but it ended with a torn ACL in the SEC championship game.

Strengths

Quick feet aid in release off line and helps him avoid press

Sharp route runner who sells routes with fakes

Shifty runner able to get YAC

Can play in slot or outside

Weaknesses

Doesn’t have natural hands

Inconsistent in contested catch situations

If he gets pressed, can struggle to get free

Injury concerns

Let’s see his work

John Metchie III x NFL Draft Profile pic.twitter.com/O7Jls123oj — TC Vidz (@TC_Vidz) April 18, 2022

John Metchie III shows the ability to transition out of cuts in .4 sec during routes. He comes in at WR6 on our board #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/pxXNz8Lrtc — Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) April 19, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

It’s hard not to think where would John Metchie III rank in this draft if he were completely healthy. The quick, nimble receiver was one of the best in college football and has a lot of the traits teams desire. He gets off the line quickly, runs routes smoothly, and looks to run after the catch. He’s capable of making plays all over the field. Being unable to participate in the pre-draft activities should see him drafted later than if he had been healthy. That said, the Commanders arranged a private visit with Metchie.

The Commanders WR Corps could use help despite having a talented group on paper. Terry McLaurin is a known commodity, having Curtis Samuel healthy will be a plus, and a sophomore jump from Dyami Brown would be a boost. Metchie would probably come in and be WR3 or WR4, playing out of the slot or on the boundary depending on the personnel grouping. He can win matchups against opponent’s third and fourth defensive backs. If Metchie can improve his weaknesses, he should eventually become a very good WR2, working primarily our of the slot and off the line of scrimmage.