Spencer Burford Has the Tools to Eventually Start for the Commanders

Spencer Burford, OT/OG

School: University of Texas-San Antonio | Conference: Conference USA

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’5” 300 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: William Beatty / Geron Christain

Player Overview

Spencer Burford was a four-star recruit from Wagner H.S. (San Antonio, TX) who decided to play for the local University of Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners. Burford spent his first two seasons at left guard before converting to left tackle for the final two seasons. In 2021, Burford has started 14 games at left tackle for the Roadrunners earning All-CUSA honors. He is related to former NFL pros William Hurd and LaAdrian Waddle.

Burford is a lineman who plays with agile feet, quickness, good balance, and knows when to be aggressive. Scouts project Burford would fit best in a zone-blocking scheme. Burford’s effectiveness at the next level is dependent on his weight, functional strength, and cleaning up his technique.

Burford has been invited to visit the Washington Commanders.

Strengths

Quick, agile feet.

Exceptionally well at knocking down speedy edge rushers.

Plays with good athleticism and balance.

Great at moving laterally.

Excels at creating lanes when he uses all his tools together (length, athleticism, hand placement.

Weaknesses

Can get top-heavy at times and get caught off-balance.

Needs to trust all his tools.

Needs to improve hand placement consistency.

Lightweight for a tackle.

Can get bent back when he doesn’t properly anchor to absorb the rush.

Videos

How Will He Fit On The Team

I’m sure the comparison to Geron Christain will raise some eyebrows, if not alarm bells for Washington fans. Burford is another lightweight OT prospect that has the length and mobility to play tackle. For Washington, the addition of Burford will be developmental depth likely as a swing tackle or at guard. As of now, with Leno and Cosmi bookending left and right tackle and Norwell signed to play guard with Schweitzer, Burford may hardly see any time on the field. If the offensive line staff can improve Burford’s functional strength, blocking techniques, and add weight, he can fill in as injury depth and eventually become a starter within a few years.