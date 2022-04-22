All aTwitter: 22 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Some special guests will be at our draft party @FedExField— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 21, 2022
Tickets ⬇️ | @MGMNatlHarbor
Services this weekend to celebrate the life of Dwayne. Knowing Dwayne and his family this hurts. Tell the ones you love just how much. Nothing is guaranteed in life. https://t.co/DrEk4wNgXU pic.twitter.com/0qFHPlDXkV— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) April 22, 2022
Good to be back pic.twitter.com/I9OdjzNePV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022
Watching day 2 WRs and John Metchie feels like a guy that's gonna slide further than he should but will be a really productive slot/3rd WR in the NFL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 21, 2022
London Fletcher is replacing DeAngelo Hall in the Commanders radio booth. https://t.co/ZLYdVF1fWX— The Team 980 (@team980) April 21, 2022
So this is our new head athletic trainer, Al Bellamy.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 22, 2022
From this clip it's safe to assume his players at Temple like him. Before Temple, Bellamy worked for some team called the Redskins from '88 - '00. He also went to John Carroll HS. DC local coming home. Seems like a good hire. https://t.co/BTFvric2BH
One other thing about the Ron video: They put a Terry helmet on the desk. Could’ve put a Wentz, Gibson, Allen or Young helmet. Could’ve done two red helmets also. Am I reading too much into this? Probably. Do I care? No pic.twitter.com/C5oHcuBs64— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 21, 2022
When the boys are back and you are instant replay— Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) April 21, 2022
: @emfails pic.twitter.com/cn6MQwZBEX
shot 4 hours worth of workouts today pls enjoy https://t.co/9367fxHqSr— emilee** (@emfails) April 21, 2022
Bowie, MD native and former HS golfer Zion Johnson is ready fore the NFL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 21, 2022
When you finally start participating in lying season...a week from the draft https://t.co/Y4fcn3okze— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 21, 2022
New WR Contracts— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 22, 2022
2022 Offseason: APY
MIA Tyreek Hill $30.0M
LV Davante Adams $28.0M
BUF Stefon Diggs $24.0M
CAR DJ Moore $20.6M
LAC Mike Williams $20.0M
TB Chris Godwin $20.0M
HOU Brandin Cooks $19.9M
JAX Christian Kirk $18.0M
WR DeSean Jackson Considering Retirement https://t.co/o3YKFxQJpd pic.twitter.com/UteZjPnlV5— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 22, 2022
#Redskins Kirk Cousins to DeSean Jackson #HTTR pic.twitter.com/Y2w8hSgA86— Chris (@Chrisworthy_) December 20, 2015
The Bears announced that they signed WR David Moore and CB Greg Stroman Jr. Both were tryout players at this week’s minicamp.— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 21, 2022
Moore had 13 TDs from 2018-20 with the Seahawks. Spent 2021 with Denver and Green Bay.
Stroman played in 20 games for Washington from 2018-20.
— Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022
As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards. https://t.co/wRdnl7N7ky pic.twitter.com/XdvTCgFmYj— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 22, 2022
Get ready: the NFL will unveil its 2022 regular season schedule on May 12th.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2022
Papa John Schnatter trashes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, says Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder hate Goodell and want him fired. "Goodell is a coward and he is incompetent and he's just lucky." Fearless is must-see, must-hear today. pic.twitter.com/RQ4UERcwVa— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 19, 2022
Great news...Hopefully we can finally see @JoeJacoby66HOG enshrined @ProFootballHOF https://t.co/C0Wsx3rThy— Hogettes (@Hogettes) April 21, 2022
Duke breaking down how using what makes a player unique and their strengths can mitigate a weakness. This outside the box approach is a big reason why Duke has had so much success developing OL. Great example here about improving an anchor and dealing with the bull-rush. pic.twitter.com/MLgIbzel9E— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 22, 2022
JJ Arcega-Whiteside moving from receiver to tight end. https://t.co/HmO4PjCx0D— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 22, 2022
An NFL-licensed virtual reality game is coming later this year. https://t.co/boE9J2wRN8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 22, 2022
Apparently the sensor on the ball for the USFL was suspended in the middle of the ball via a string. This causes p massive issues when kicking since you’re applying a force perpendicular to that string. You’re making a thing inside of it wobble and that’s making it go all screwy https://t.co/TqVF3aDKwE— Conor "The Syrup Guy" McAnalytics (@ConorMcQ5) April 22, 2022
To clarify what I mean by the jargon here, basically when you throw the football you’re not expecting the sensor to wobble side to side, only for it to wobble up and down. That shouldn’t affect how the ball moves too much— Conor "The Syrup Guy" McAnalytics (@ConorMcQ5) April 22, 2022
It’s definitely gonna feel p different compared to a normal football but relative to kicking the difference is much much smaller. In terms of where it ends up I’d have to think ab it more but I don’t think it’d be that different from a normal ball most of the time?— Conor "The Syrup Guy" McAnalytics (@ConorMcQ5) April 22, 2022
Tyson couldn’t possibly be more in the right https://t.co/xHUGCBuyTv pic.twitter.com/RzstEWxIgl— feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 21, 2022
#NFL "The Mad Bomber", former #Raiders QB #DarylLamonica has died at the age of 80. Master of the deep ball back in the day. pic.twitter.com/4NamIVCIJu— Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) April 21, 2022
Forever The Mad Bomber pic.twitter.com/JDzPS7MBmO— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 21, 2022
Wild fox takes time out for banjo, comes back for encore. pic.twitter.com/f1p5fjnNJF— StrictlyChristo (@StrictlyChristo) April 21, 2022
