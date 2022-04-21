Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Chase Young's return from injury is Commanders' most interesting storyline | RSN

Knee injury aside, Washington Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young's sophomore year left a lot to be desired. NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Talk crew discusses expectations in Year 3 for Young.

Logan Thomas' first impression of Carson Wentz? 'Hungry' and 'just wants to win' | RSN

Logan Thomas offered some high praise for the Commanders new quarterback.

Terry McLaurin could be next NFL wide receiver to cash in - The Washington Post

The Commanders star is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and a hefty raise should be on the way.

Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

This program will provide the Commanders with access to talented coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) while giving a diverse set of applicants the opportunity to advance their careers while learning and growing with an NFL c

Republican representative questions credibility of Washington Commanders whistleblower, asks for amended statements

A Republican representative has questioned the credibility of a former employee making claims of financial improprieties by the Commanders and is seeking amended statements, threatening a federal investigation otherwise.

NFL draft 2022 rankings - Jordan Reid's top 365 prospects, grades per round and best at every position

Jordan Reid updates his rankings for the 2022 draft, including his grades per round for each prospect.

Commanders meeting Georgia DE Travon Walker, per source, and other pre-draft buzz - The Athletic

The meeting raises a few eyebrows, with Walker widely expected to be a top-five pick and Washington already loaded on the defensive line.

Commanders choose-your-adventure mock draft: The 3 most likely paths for Washington - The Athletic

Grab a weapon for Carson Wentz early? Pounce on a star talent who slides? Trade down and stockpile assets? Ben Standig covers each scenario.

Did Ron Rivera give 'a little bit of a hint' about the Commanders' draft plans? | RSN

In an interview on Washington's YouTube channel, Ron Rivera showed an appreciation for a couple of draft prospects.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. Next up: CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner.

Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

The Commanders have two picks in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the players who could be available.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Chris Olave | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. Next up: Receiver Chris Olave.