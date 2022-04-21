Can JT Woods Crack the Commanders Safety Rotation?

JT Woods, S

School: Baylor University | Conference: Big 12 Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 190 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th round

Player Comparison: Shaquill Griffin / Deon Bush

College Statistics

Player Overview

JT Woods is a lanky safety who played four seasons for the Baylor Bears. Woods was a three-star prospect out of high school where he also ran track as a sprinter. He started his collegiate career as a rotational defender, learning the position before becoming a starter his junior year. Woods capped off his senior season leading the team with 5 interceptions which earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention. He’s a rangy safety that covers plenty of ground with long strides. He effectively uses his closing speed to stop receivers after the catch and seal running lanes in the box.

Strengths

Great at picking up coverage assignments in zone coverage.

Plays aggressive with good awareness.

Great hands for interceptions (9 INTs in 2 seasons)

Has experience playing in multiple safety alignments.

Sprinter speed.

Delivers punishing blows to receivers.

Weaknesses

Poor lateral movement.

Gets lost with play misdirection.

Below average tackling.

Needs to add weight to his frame.

Stiff hips when in deep coverage.

Videos

#RAS for Tycen Anderson, JT Woods, Damarri Mathis, and Kalon Barnes. pic.twitter.com/o0lO0MsCuZ — Mike Foster (@mjfsteeler) April 15, 2022

JT Woods remains a ballhawk as he grabs the INT in the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/YB8FctQNAO — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) February 5, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington loves having fast defensive backs and Woods has it in spades. He also brings needed ball skills with his punishing hits to awaiting receivers. Woods has the tools to compete with Troy Apke for rotational minutes at free safety behind McCain. Woods’ ability to take over as a starter is dependent on if he improves his tackling, hip fluidity, and reading play progression. Woods can contribute immediately on special teams as he develops into starting-caliber safety.