All aTwitter: 21 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The @Commanders put out a video on their youtube with Logan Paulsen interviewing Ron Rivera about how he goes about evaluating draft prospects. Thought it was a really good interview with some insightful answers from Rivera: https://t.co/c019UOfvyk — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 20, 2022

Did Coach Rivera drop as he called a “little bit of a hint” as to whom we may be selecting in the first round of next year draft?



The draft can’t get here fast enough!#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/EuY1MMBWP9 — Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) April 20, 2022

Everyone’s excited walk out videos are back pic.twitter.com/StbdYleMEg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 20, 2022

We have created the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship



This program will provide the Commanders with access to talented coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 20, 2022

Who are a few players that could slide on draft day? @MelKiperESPN has a few names that could drop out of the top 10 ⤵️@NFLTotalAccess | @MJAcostaTV pic.twitter.com/UpZ8aaUW0d — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 20, 2022

John Keim said on his podcast that he believes Drake London is the top wr on the Washington Commanders board followed by Chris Olave. #TakeCommand — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) April 20, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #49ers are already getting calls from teams wanting to trade for WR Deebo Samuel. A look at how we got here. pic.twitter.com/8gCyKZoWa2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

"I think Deebo sees a gold jacket in his future, and I think he doesn't think he'll get there if he stays in San Fran and has to run the football."@DeAngeloHall23 thinks @19problemz has his eye on the future with his trade request pic.twitter.com/OaQPiiPhd3 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 20, 2022

Deebo Samuel’s trade request from the #49ers is just the latest “The hell going on…” thing to happen this #NFL offseason.@richeisen can’t believe it:#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/B1FOin6KoS — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 20, 2022

So Deebo wants a trade to a team that won't use him like Deebo?

But any team that wants to trade for Deebo will probably want to use him like Deebo.

It's a Deebo Paradox. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 20, 2022

Also talked to two other teams that covet WR Deebo Samuel--he's an obvious superstar. The tone with them is just determining what's possible, or not.



Lots going on with Draft preparations now in the final stretch, but as you all know, conversations in general are always fluid. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 20, 2022

Jets trading for Deebo would drop a top WR to us.



Just saying… — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 20, 2022

The #49ers just wrapped up a pre-draft visit with #Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr, Versatile player as a returner/receiver who moves well with the football in his hands. If only the Niners had a need for somebody like that… — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2022

I don’t know who this ball is for, but it’s gonna be in front of him and for a lot of yards. pic.twitter.com/J0V6SKupph — Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) April 21, 2022

Georgia DL Travon Walker Meeting With Commanders https://t.co/0pmU7krbBy pic.twitter.com/bAIBcKRQw3 — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 21, 2022

Which players are rising up draft boards? @MelKiperESPN has his eyes on two defensive studs.@NFLTotalAccess | @MJAcostaTV pic.twitter.com/hyUeIf2Ykl — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 20, 2022

“Mel, if you would’ve hyped me up like that I might have gone top 5.” @DeAngeloHall23 on @MelKiperESPN’s draft grade on him. (@NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/aqwXz5MwZb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 20, 2022

.@NextGenStats breaks down the top 5 QB prospects based on Draft Score in the 2022 NFL Draft.



: 2022 #NFLDraft -- April 28-30 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/pbDSHXjd4P — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2022

Same chart but excluding QBs plus including 2022 mock draft data. Still a very weak year for the skill positions, but also a sign of where the NFL has been heading (less emphasis on RB/WR/TE). pic.twitter.com/OdXVBl8PqO — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) April 21, 2022

"2023 certainly could be the year of the QB."@MelKiperESPN is already looking forward to next year's draft @NFLTotalAccess | @MJAcostaTV pic.twitter.com/Luvf2CFc62 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 20, 2022

Jay Wright is stepping down at Villanova. Shocking news at Villanova. pic.twitter.com/daTAZbE66Y — CBB Review (@CbbReview) April 20, 2022

This Packers WR room of Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb is gonna be fun to watch. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 20, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005