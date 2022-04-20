Garrett Wilson can be the perfect complement to Terry McLaurin

WR Garrett Wilson

School: Ohio State Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Junior Age: 22 (On July 22nd)

Height/Weight: 6’0” / 183 Lbs

Projected Draft Status: First Round

Player Comp: Stefon Diggs/Diontae Johnson

Overview:

Garrett Wilson is a Buckeye through and through. He was born in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Texas at age 11. Wilson had a stellar high school career amassing 204 Receptions, 3,359 total yards, and 55 total touchdowns. He was the number one recruit in all of Texas back in 2019. He played in in the All-American Bowl before committing to Ohio State.

Wilson had a secondary role during his freshman year at Ohio State but still contributed 432 yards and five touchdowns. He also had an unbelievable acrobatic catch in the College Football Playoff vs Clemson that year (see below). In the pandemic shortened 2020 season, he had 732 yards and six touchdowns. In his last collegiate season, he had his most success to date with 70 Receptions, 1,058 yards and 12 Touchdowns. Every year Wilson got better and added a new dimension to his talented game. In all, he finished his career in Columbus with 143 Receptions, 2,213 Yards, and 23 Touchdowns. All three areas are in the top 10 of the all-time school record books.

Strengths:

Can play all X, Y, and Z spots. Has experience at all three positions

Intelligent player that knows how to design/deceive his routes

Plays bigger than his size. Especially after the catch. He is not shy about contact and fighting for every yard

4.38 speed that shows on the field

Excels in 50/50 balls, acrobat, contorts his body. Has the the “ball is mine” mentality

Acceleration is at an elite level. Can go zero to hundred in the blink of an eye

Easily separates on in breaking routes. Gives his QB an area and easy window to throw to

Strong hands, if he touches the ball it’s hard for defenders to break it free

Has punt return experience, which this team could use now

Weaknesses:

Occasional concentration drop

Needs to refine route running

Could add some more strength to combat bigger press type cornerbacks

Needs to work on his release off the line

Videos

How he fits:

It’s no secret that the Commanders need more weapons on offense. This team needs to set up off-season acquisition Carson Wentz with the best chance to succeed. To do that, he needs another top target. Getting a guy like Garrett Wilson would help this offense take a huge step. He has WR1 potential. He would instantly take some pressure off of stud WR Terry McLaurin. Wilson’s presence would allow McLaurin a chance to take his game to another level since he would face less double teams and rolled coverages. Wilson brings versatility, he can play all three WR spots. Thus allowing offensive coordinator Scott Turner to put him where ever he sees fit. It would also free up Curtis Samuel to play in the slot, outside, or in the backfield. Wilson can run routes and excel at all three levels. He can score from anywhere on the field because of his play speed and he is an absolute menace after the catch. He looks to score every time the ball is in his hands. He is a fierce competitor and talent that would make an instant impact in Washington from day one.