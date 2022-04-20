All aTwitter: 20 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Commanders retained center Keith Ismael, who signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender. https://t.co/pyFmDbziAN — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 20, 2022

With Logan Paulsen on Terry McLaurin and Chase Young; the importance of OTAs (and some DeSean Jackson memories) and @NFLScout21 with late-round gems in this draft. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/j7ui7glXov — John Keim (@john_keim) April 20, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste is a married man pic.twitter.com/zO2GHX73q1 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 19, 2022

We know #DallasCowboys fans were pushing hard for the team to sign @BWagz — the perennial All-Pro told us how close talks really were and why he ultimately ended up back home in Los Angeles with @RamsNFL:#NFL #NFLDraft#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/lyUyxfV56t — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 19, 2022

If any one of Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown or Terry McLaurin are actually available for trade, Gutey should have been on the phone yesterday.



I'd give a 1st round pick for any of them without hesitation. — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) April 20, 2022

There are screenshots floating around of Deebo Samuel's brother commenting they'll request a trade.



His brother confirms he was joking around and actually has no idea what's going on.



Deebo's situation is fluid and anything could still happen, but this was never newsworthy... pic.twitter.com/EABknuXOnI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 20, 2022

Asked if he wants to top other WR deals, Cooper Kupp said that's not important to him. “I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It's more about being in a place that's just right for both sides.”https://t.co/eGj5gKzCQI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2022

Some comps for the top WRs:



-Garrett Wilson: Terry McLaurin

-Drake London: Mike Williams

-Chris Olave: DeVonta Smith

-Jameson Williams: Will Fuller

-Treylon Burks: AJ Brown — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) April 19, 2022

Todd McShay suggested that the #Commanders may be interested with Jameson Williams at 11.



He just said it on the ESPN Live Draft Special.



Mentioned in the broadcast that all of the analysts (Riddick, Kiper, Himself) have reached out to teams to gather input for their mocks. pic.twitter.com/sIV8bYWRYa — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 19, 2022

I've been covering the NFL draft professionally since the 2011 class.



This is the hardest year for making a mock draft. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 19, 2022

What???



NFL agents paying players while they are in college?



I, for one, am shocked.



Next you’re going to tell me that SEC guys have been getting paid for decades. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 19, 2022

Kyle Hamilton. Instincts and athleticism on full display pic.twitter.com/i4WzUzrCoh — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 19, 2022

Hamilton is the safety to the field (top of the screen). Again, you see a lot of players explode to the line of scrimmage because they think it's a screen, but Hamilton stays patient because he recognizes the trick play and stays over top of the route causing the sack. pic.twitter.com/gAa4FpoLiD — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 19, 2022

Again, TEs or big slot type WRs. Here he follows the TE (#81) in motion and sticks with him throughout the scramble drill pic.twitter.com/PwLQwsqQ0m — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 19, 2022

I'll finish the thread with the two picks against Florida State that everyone's seen. I don't care about the 40 time. He brings versatility, instincts, and range to any defense and he's absolutely worth a 1st round pick pic.twitter.com/6o2OXVx21a — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 19, 2022

USC WR Drake London is not just a jump ball WR, & it’s time to shake that narrative. There’s a number of misconceptions surrounding London, but tape is tape, & there’s a reason he’s a RD1 projection. #Commanders



Film session is live Thursday, 11a est.https://t.co/xiInmp09Xh pic.twitter.com/tlmndCxIYU — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) March 23, 2022

A significant shift in the #NFLDraft betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours:



Kayvon Thibodeaux is now the favorite at DK, FanDuel, and Caesars + trending toward being the favorite at PointsBet.



Malik Willis' odds have dipped to between 8/1 to 10/1.#OnePride — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 19, 2022

Only 16 10.0 sack artists, or 16%, posted a RAS below 5.00.



That means 84% posted an above average RAS. Want some sacks for your defense? Get some athletes. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2022

Sean Payton addresses rumors and reports linking him to Miami, and he admits that "intermediaries talked" about the possibility. https://t.co/W4F54HeBLE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 20, 2022

So apparently Apple’s deal to acquire NFL Sunday Ticket rights is “done” (this is going to keep pushing the salary cap up btw), meaning we should be able to watch NFL games on almost any smart TV or Apple device.



Seems like a no-brainer move by the NFL. DirecTV sucks. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 19, 2022

The Panthers just can't start Sam Darnold again. They need to embrace the underrated life strategy of settling. pic.twitter.com/P1KS0Egxan — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) April 19, 2022

Sources close to the Baker Mayfield situation tell @TonyPauline a trade to either the #Panthers or #Seahawks likely wouldn’t happen until after the first round of the #NFLDraft is completed next Thursday.#PFNReport | #Browns https://t.co/r3vD4JiCpW — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 20, 2022

"His ability to play winning football shows up on the tape."



New @Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told us what he sees in @KirkCousins8 and what excited him about taking the job in Minnesota:#NFL #NFLDraft #SKOL pic.twitter.com/BjG3f0V27P — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 19, 2022

The #Nats just swept a double header for the first time in a couple years. They had seven chances last year and never went 2-0. They've already done it in 2022.



Great way to start a 10-game homestand. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 20, 2022

My favorite thing about this trade is the picks next year.



NO offered their entire draft, and Washington was like 'we're gonna need next year's 1 and 3 too'



Saints: "OK, cool". pic.twitter.com/riGspvFrhv — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 19, 2022

I couldn't stop laughing as I read through the comments; they were like the Energizer Bunny...they just kept going and going. https://t.co/wMbqOJa0qm — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 20, 2022

