Could Devin Lloyd be another first round LB choice for Washington?

Devin Lloyd, LB

School: Utah | Conference: PAC 12

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 22 (?)

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 237 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Round 1

Player Comp: Wille Gay/Shaq Thompson

College Statistics

Player Overview

Originally a safety coming out of high school, Devin Lloyd began his time at Utah as a special teamer, eventually starting in every game after his freshman season, first as a “Rover linebacker,” and finishing up as senior at “Mac linebacker.” The Mac linebacker in Utah’s two linebacker base defensive set is the leader of the defense and responsible for calling the defense, ensuring that players are properly aligned on the back end.

During his senior season, Lloyd menaced PAC 12 offenses, collecting 8 sacks, four interceptions - including 2 pick sixes, six pass break ups, and a fumble recovery, in addition to creating over 15 tackles for a loss. At the end of the season he was named the PAC 12 Defensive Player of the Year, first team All America, and a Bednarik Award semifinalist - given to the best defender in college football.

Strengths

Has top end coverage skills, and the ability to cover running backs and tight ends.

Possesses sideline to sideline speed.

High football IQ and ability to diagnose plays.

Highly effective tackler.

Can be a three-down linebacker.

Likely to bring value to special teams.

Weaknesses

Can get wrapped up in blocks and shy away from contact at times.

Has some stiffness in his lateral mobility.

Needs additional experience to improve as a pass rusher.

Let’s See His Work

Highest PFF Grade by P5 LBs since 2020:



1. Leo Chenal - 92.1

2. Devin Lloyd - 91.4

3. Jack Sanborn - 91.2

4. Nakobe Dean - 90.7 pic.twitter.com/BNQSD2cgbK — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 6, 2022

LB1 Devin Lloyd is a Fred Warner clone pic.twitter.com/4nslTBtEJq — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2022

How He Would Fit

Washington has two young, top end, athletes at linebacker in Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, but as each of them continue to mature and develop, there remains skepticism among some that either possess the ability to man the middle of the defense at a high level. In any case, after those two, Washington’s linebacking talent drops off pretty dramatically. This combination of factors has led many Commanders’ fans to believe that linebacker - particularly middle linebacker - should be top priority for the team either in free agency or the draft.

Lloyd seems to be one of the few linebacking prospects in the draft where there’s a general consensus that he possesses the skills to eventually be a high end MLB. Many of the other options, Nakobe Dean, Leo Chenal, or Chad Muma, for instance, are seen as eventual WILL or SAM LBs in the pros. I’d question the wisdom of using another first round draft pick on a linebacker, but if Washington is committed to doing so, Lloyd would surely help upgrade the position for the Commanders.