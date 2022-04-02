Give Jelani Woods Time and He Could Be a Great Tight End in Washington

Jelani Woods, TE

School: University of Virginia | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’7” 260 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: Jordan Thomas/Shades of Vernon Davis

College Statistics

Player Overview

A former 4-star QB prospect, Jaleni Woods is a developmental tight end prospect who has caught the attention of scouts in his last year in Virginia. After spending three years at Oklahoma State, Woods’ final year amassed 44 catches, 598 yards, and 8 touchdowns at the University of Virginia. He stood out in the East-West Shrine Bowl where his impressive practices, interviews, and performance has him shooting up the draft boards. Woods has a lean athletic build that scouts believe has more room to fill out as he continues to learn the position.

Strengths

Good timing and awareness.

Very competitive when blocking and catching.

Big body and wide wingspan creates mismatches and gives him advantage in 50-50 balls.

Tough to bring down after the catch.

Weaknesses

Limited production outside of last season.

Still learning the nuances of the position.

Limited blocking work. Was not used in pass protection.

Needs better hands when catching and blocking.

Let’s see his work

West Team extends the lead!



Skylar Thompson finds Jelani Woods wide-open in the end zone.



: @ShrineBowl on NFL Network @KStateFB | @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/tOU1YIzwc2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2022

Jelani Woods is 6'6" (closer to 6'7" actually), 259 pounds.



With moves like this, he could be uncoverable in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PbvMMWdLYp — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2022

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay on Virginia TE Jelani Woods: "I've been really impressed with him. High character guy. Gets his work done. Has good hands. Big mitts. Give me tools that I can develop." #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/v5fJFnZR0P — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 30, 2022

Updated Jelani Woods' school (he was a transfer), added his bench. First Combine player with an unofficial score and he's heading for a doozy of a day. pic.twitter.com/ldaidOknEd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

A quick glance of Woods’s profile would probably remind Washington fans of Logan Thomas. Woods is another big body raw prospect to add to the tight end room with Thomas, Reyes, and Bates. Washington would be betting on Woods to continue his upward development into an athletic mismatch at tight end. While Washington should not expect much from Woods in his rookie or second year, he has the potential to become a great tight end.