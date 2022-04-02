All aTwitter: 2 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

In honor of Sean Taylor’s birthday, we’ve established a site for fans to honor, reflect and share their favorite Sean memories — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 1, 2022

Santana Moss remembers his friend pic.twitter.com/FB3IX9W2gM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 1, 2022

Interview with Martin Mayhew posted on youtube.

Recent.

20 minutes of the Commanders' GM.https://t.co/bqqgqPzMtf — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 2, 2022

BREAKING During 1-on-1 interview with Washington @Commanders President @whoisjwright, he reveals teams new stadium WILL have a dome, but will not commit to being out of FedEx Field by 2027 when the lease is set to expire. “You can’t close the door on anything at this stage.” pic.twitter.com/Ow0BQeYlGF — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) April 1, 2022

Jason Wright to @TraceeWilkins: "It's hard to disagree with the fact that RFK is the spiritual home of the team." https://t.co/MLa1m34CZ8 pic.twitter.com/5Hyz1mW0HJ — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 2, 2022

Rivera & Mayhew talked about Cole Holcomb possibly playing Mike linebacker this week. I thought I’d link my piece from January showing why Washington’s defense was much improved with David Mayo at Mike and Holcomb outside.



Now unlocked & free to read: https://t.co/AmfdsmD4uD — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 31, 2022

This Rivera quote in @BenStandig's story in @TheAthleticDC is interesting.



The idea of waiting on FAs until after the draft is odd. FA happens first & best options are gone. You can sometimes pounce on a guy who gets cut late (Leno). Never heard this philosophy voiced before. pic.twitter.com/Uqxmod2yg5 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 1, 2022

Since 2001, Washington has drafted only two WRs in the first round. Rod Gardner (2001) and Josh Doctson (2016).



In that twenty year span they have drafted:

QB: 4X

S: 2X

CB: 1

LB: 3X

T: 1

G: 1

DL: 4X #Commanders #HTTC — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 31, 2022

Ron said he had a real candid conversation with Chase, said Chase reiterated multiple times his he’ll be at OTA’s..Chase approaching this offseason different, I got the sense he thought he arrived after his rookie year — Dre (@DCSportsDre) April 1, 2022

The problem in DC isn’t the ‘negativity’ or ‘reporting of the negativity’ being distractions. The problem is an owner who has had his fingerprints on a lot of bad behavior and bad looks. That’s the constant that is keeping this franchise from moving forward. Only one solution. — BGObsession (@BGObsession) April 1, 2022

Curtis Samuel running alert pic.twitter.com/2sTKKzCuUT — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 2, 2022

We're excited to welcome Terry McLaurin to our board. McLaurin is a Pro Bowl receiver for the Washington Commanders. The two-time OSU captain ranks in the Top 15 in four major receiving categories for Ohio State. Welcome aboard Terry! @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/8RljrwXsxk — The Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) April 1, 2022

Onto the next chapter. ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/EmVR17tv6w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2022

I think I’ve got an idea why https://t.co/bqz3GDbl1c — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 1, 2022

Mike Florio (@ProFootballTalk) reacts to getting called out by name at the Bruce Arians' press conference yesterday. #Bucaneers



For Mike's full appearance: https://t.co/xBGkwB4vFw pic.twitter.com/uzNb6BBGdK — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 2, 2022

The Lawrence Welk Show was pure wholesome bananas. pic.twitter.com/rd2BxX8HxP — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 1, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005