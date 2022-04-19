Daily Slop: Will Carson Wentz change the narrative about him in 2022?

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin sitting out offseason program, upping pressure on contract talks: Source - The Athletic

McLaurin won't participate in voluntary, on-field work. That could create urgency around talks that were expected to heat up during summer.

Commanders begin offseason workout program

Washington's players have reported to the team's home facility to kick off Phase 1, which covers the first two weeks of a nine-week program.

Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

Bellamy enters his second stint in Washington after spending the last nine seasons as the director of athletic training for Temple University. While working directly with the football team, he also oversaw all 19 of Temple’s intercollegiate sports and als

Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

In his first mock draft of the offseason, Paulsen has the Commander addressing their offensive needs with a receiver in the first round.

Washington Commanders Q&A with Dane Brugler: Kyle Hamilton sliding to 11? Who fits at WR, RB? - The Athletic

The Athletic's draft guru answers our burning questions, like whether the Notre Dame star — once pegged as a top-5 pick — could land in D.C.

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wide receivers the Commanders could target after first round of NFL Draft | RSN

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson gives the Sports Junkies a few wide receivers the Commanders could target if they don't spend their first-round pick on the position.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Derek Stingley Jr. | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. Next up: Corner Derek Stingley Jr.

Will Carson Wentz Change the Narrative About him in 2022? | Washington Commanders - YouTube

Why Kyle Hamilton makes sense for Washington Commanders in NFL draft

With Landon Collins gone, Washington needs a hybrid safety/linebacker for its nickel defense, but will the Notre Dame prospect fall to pick No. 11?

Schedule release likely coming in the range of May 10-12 - ProFootballTalk

Commanders deny financial improprieties allegations in letter to FTC - The Washington Post

In an 18-page letter, the team says allegations are 'baseless' and that an investigation is unwarranted.

Commanders allegations could prompt action by FTC or attorneys general - The Washington Post

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General said Friday: “If we find evidence that they have violated District law, we won’t hesitate to take action."

Best college football prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft by position | RSN

Who are the best prospects at each position in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here’s a look at each group of prospects.