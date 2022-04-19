Is Kenneth Walker III the Future at RB for the Commanders?

Kenneth Walker III, RB
School: Michigan State University | Conference: Big Ten Conference
College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)
Height / Weight: 5’9” 211 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 2nd round
Player Comparison: Willie Parker / Knowshon Moreno
College Statistics
Player Overview
Kenneth Walker is a compact built running back who started his college career at Wake Forest University as a depth running back in an non-traditional RPO offense. After posting consecutive 579 rushing yards seasons, Walker transferred to Michigan State University. From there, Walker broke out his junior year with a 1,646 YDS (6.2 AVG) rushing yds, 13 receptions, 89 receiving yds, 19 total TDs season. Those spectacular numbers garnered a 2021 All-Big Ten selection, 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year, Heisman Finalist, Walter Camp National Player of the Year, among many others. Walker projects to be a dynamic early-down workhorse back that runs with a combination of burst, acceleration and toughness. He was invited for an official visit by the Washington Commanders this month.
Strengths
- Has great burst when hitting the holes.
- Great speed and acceleration.
- Good eyes in pass protection.
- Quick and agile feet in tight spaces.
- Runs aggressively with great balance. Consistently breaks arm tackles.
- Follows the flow of the line for gaps or cut backs.
- Great ball security. 279 touches with no fumbles. No recorded fumbles in 3 years of playing time.
- Big play homerun ability.
Weaknesses
- Poor pass blocking technique. Too often tries to cut block the defender.
- Limited use as a receiver.
- Doesn’t provide much values on third downs.
Videos
How Will He Fit On The Team
Washington has a good running back room with Gibson-McKissic-Patterson but the offensive staff may want to go in a different direction. Gibson has two seasons in the NFL playing the position but is still learning the role while also having issues with ball security. In a copycat league where teams want to find their own flexible offensive weapon (Deebo Samuel, Cordarelle Patterson), the Commanders could look to utilize Gibson as a running back or wide receiver on any given play. With Walker on the roster, he provides Washington with an early-down running back and allows Scot Turner to maneuver Gibson wherever he wants in the formation. Walker would give Washington a three-headed monster in the backfield, adding more speed and big play ability to the position group.
