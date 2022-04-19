Is Kenneth Walker III the Future at RB for the Commanders?

Kenneth Walker III, RB

School: Michigan State University | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 5’9” 211 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd round

Player Comparison: Willie Parker / Knowshon Moreno

College Statistics

Player Overview

Kenneth Walker is a compact built running back who started his college career at Wake Forest University as a depth running back in an non-traditional RPO offense. After posting consecutive 579 rushing yards seasons, Walker transferred to Michigan State University. From there, Walker broke out his junior year with a 1,646 YDS (6.2 AVG) rushing yds, 13 receptions, 89 receiving yds, 19 total TDs season. Those spectacular numbers garnered a 2021 All-Big Ten selection, 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year, Heisman Finalist, Walter Camp National Player of the Year, among many others. Walker projects to be a dynamic early-down workhorse back that runs with a combination of burst, acceleration and toughness. He was invited for an official visit by the Washington Commanders this month.

Strengths

Has great burst when hitting the holes.

Great speed and acceleration.

Good eyes in pass protection.

Quick and agile feet in tight spaces.

Runs aggressively with great balance. Consistently breaks arm tackles.

Follows the flow of the line for gaps or cut backs.

Great ball security. 279 touches with no fumbles. No recorded fumbles in 3 years of playing time.

Big play homerun ability.

Weaknesses

Poor pass blocking technique. Too often tries to cut block the defender.

Limited use as a receiver.

Doesn’t provide much values on third downs.

Videos

#10 RB #RAS 2022



Kenneth Walker III is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.26 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 121 out of 1624 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/BCqSqq72xj #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/UPIl4kcBcp — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington has a good running back room with Gibson-McKissic-Patterson but the offensive staff may want to go in a different direction. Gibson has two seasons in the NFL playing the position but is still learning the role while also having issues with ball security. In a copycat league where teams want to find their own flexible offensive weapon (Deebo Samuel, Cordarelle Patterson), the Commanders could look to utilize Gibson as a running back or wide receiver on any given play. With Walker on the roster, he provides Washington with an early-down running back and allows Scot Turner to maneuver Gibson wherever he wants in the formation. Walker would give Washington a three-headed monster in the backfield, adding more speed and big play ability to the position group.