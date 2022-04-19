Perrion Winfrey Would Make an Immediate Impact for the Commanders

Perrion Winfrey, DT

School: University of Oklahoma-Norman | Conference: Big 12 Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’4” 300 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd round

Player Comparison: Leonard Williams / Darnell Dockett

Player Overview

Perrion Winfrey was a JUCO transfer who became a spectacular addition to the Oklahoma Sooners’ defensive line. He made a name for himself in his first season, blocking a field goal in the Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns, and continued to be a disruptive force since. The coaching staff made use of Winfrey’s disruptive talent across the defensive line from 0-tech to 5-tech. He recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks and multiple QB pressures and hits in his senior season. He is projected to be a starter in the pros where the 3-tech position would be his best role.

Strengths

Great height and weight build. Ideal arm length.

Explosive first step. Uses it to penetrate gaps in the offensive line.

Has a swim, and rip move he uses well to shed OL.

Scrappy player, plays with good effort.

41 percent of his tackles went for loss.

Weaknesses

Movements are too linear.

Slow reaction to snap.

Needs more pass-rushing moves.

Inconsistent hand placement.

Ineffective rushing from the edge.

Needs better balance.

Has trouble disengaging from double teams.

Videos

Perrion Winfrey making plays in the Senior Bowl

As of now, Perrion Winfrey is my DT1.



Phenomenal burst and twitch, and with his 35 1/4" arms, he has elite power capacity. Relentless rusher, flashes violent hands.



Biggest issue is leverage -- pad level is consistently high. But the ceiling at 3-tech is incredibly exciting.

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders entered into the 2022 offseason with steady depth and talent on the interior defensive line. Since the start of free agency, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle have departed and Daron Payne has not received an extension. Outside Jonathan Allen, Washington lacks rotational interior defensive line depth beyond the 2022 season. Winfrey is perfect to slot into the interior defensive line rotation. Winfrey can be an every down disruptor along the interior and gives Washington an immediate starter if the opportunity presents itself.