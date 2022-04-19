NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper and Todd McShay go 3 rounds

The Washington Commanders have been making more headlines from the “business” side of the organization during an otherwise quiet offseason in free agency and draft prep. Their biggest football headline of 2022 was obviously trading for former Eagles/Colts QB Carson Wentz, and the ripple effects it has had on the entire team. Terry McLaurin contract news caused some ripples yesterday, but the focus remains on the NFL draft which starts in 9 days.

Mel Kiper, Jr. and Todd McShay dropped their annual alternating picks mock this morning, a week after Kiper’s last mock. McShay got assigned both of the Commanders picks and gave the Commanders the same player at #11 that Kiper did last week. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton continues to fall out of the top 10 and be a favorite option for Washington in multiple mock drafts every week. In the SB Nation mock draft this week Hamilton went #3 and wasn’t an option. USC WR Drake London goes to the Jets at #10, causing similar heartbreak for Washington as I experienced when he was taken off the board one pick before we were on the clock. Hamilton is a pretty good consolation prize here, even if it looks more and more like Washington goes WR in the first this year to give Wentz more weapons.

If Washington goes defense in the 1st round like McShay does here, it’s expected they will grab the best WR available, or possibly a TE like Trey McBride if there’s a big run at receiver early. The issue, like I experienced goes with Derek Stingley, Jr., is the massive market shift in WRs contract and trade value that occurred this offseason. Eight receivers went in the first 33 picks in my draft which left slim pickings if WR was a hard rule for round 2.

Todd McShay goes with Skyy Moore here, and he is the 8th WR off the board in this collaboration mock. He is a slot receiver which is not the biggest need for Washington unless you have zero faith in Curtis Samuel after his injury-filled first season. The Commanders need a receiver opposite Terry McLaurin who can take pressure off the team’s #1 WR, while also being a threat of his own. Waiting until the 47th pick to go WR will likely leave options like George Pickens, Alec Pierce, and Jalen Tolbert on the board.

If Washington does do what most people think they will do and draft a receiver in the first round, it seems like Drake London won’t be an option, but the pair of Ohio State WRs should give them some solid options. Ron Rivera keeps getting connected to Chris Olave due to his Pro Day visit, and Olave is also close with McLaurin.

Safety

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (Draft Profile)

Man, London would have fit nicely with Washington, and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave wouldn’t be out of the question. But Hamilton’s value is too strong to pass up. Let’s get the Commanders a difference-maker on the back end of the defense and worry about receiver on Day 2.

Round 2: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Moore had a great combine, and he showed great ball skills on tape. His best trait is his ability to produce after the catch. This would give Carson Wentz another really good target in the pass game, along with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Washington could go receiver here, but Ron Rivera is going to want to fortify a need on defense by grabbing a safety who could make plays everywhere inside the box and match up against tight ends in space.

Washington could very well go after a receiver at this spot, but Hamilton is a playmaker who should be able to help immediately in the Commanders’ secondary. His low 40 time is noteworthy, but shouldn’t send him falling down the board much farther than this.

It was only a few months ago that Hamilton was a consensus top-5 pick and a virtual lock to go in the top 10. Now, after a subpar combine and a 4.7-second 40 at his pro day, there’s a realistic chance he falls out of the first half of the opening round. That won’t be the case in this mock, however, as Ron Rivera can’t pass up an opportunity to add a defensive unicorn to a unit that struggled a year ago.

With Drake London off the board, it should be a relatively easy choice for Washington at No. 11 overall. Hamilton is an instinctual player who can erase tight ends or play downhill and make plays in the backfield. He is the type of prospect who will endear himself to Ron Rivera. Round 2: George Pickens, WR, Georgia Round 4: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada Round 6: Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana Round 7: Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

He’s 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed and can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor – a varied skill set recently released S Landon Collins just couldn’t provide in D.C.

Hamilton’s draft stock is all over the place, as his 4.59-second 40-yard dash has scared some off from projecting him inside the top 10. There’s also some question about just how much NFL teams value early-round safeties given the high success rate teams have drafting them later. Still, Hamilton (6-4, 220 pounds) has excellent instincts and projects to have the positional versatility that teams covet at safety. He had 34 tackles and three interceptions in just seven games last season, so he was productive, too. The Commanders could use another safety to play alongside Kam Curl and Bobby McCain, and Hamilton is arguably the best player on the board.

Washington might be tempted to grab a top pass-catcher to help Carson Wentz, but if Hamilton is still on the board somehow, he might be too much to pass up. Widely regarded as perhaps the best overall player in the entire draft, Hamilton’s versatility and playmaking skills would make an instant splash. Round 2: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

Hamilton is the most challenging player to slot in mock drafts. He has top-five talent, and some believe he’s the best player in the entire draft. However, he doesn’t play a critical position like quarterback or edge rusher. Furthermore, there aren’t many safety-needy teams picking in the top 10. If teams pass on him for other positions of need, the Commanders would immediately turn in the card if Hamilton was still on the board when they go on the clock.

Wherever the Commanders want to plug Hamilton in on their back seven, I can’t imagine him not having success. Arguably no organization has had more dysfunction and cultural issues than Washington. Hamilton is precisely the type of high-caliber player and, by all accounts, person to help turn that Commanders program around.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (Draft Profile)

A surprise for some, as a second safety comes off the board in the top-15 picks of this draft. However, those who have watched Daxton Hill’s tape from the past season shouldn’t be shocked at all if he were to be taken this high in the draft. Equally adept in both zone and man coverage, Hill is excellent in pass coverage and is as comfortable operating out of the slot as he is dropping deep down the field in two-high safety looks on defense. He plays above his size and proved during his final season with the Wolverines that he is as tough as they come. Washington needs tone setters on that defense after a disappointing 2021 season. There are few players in this class that play with a chip on their shoulder quite like Hill does, and would be a welcome addition to Ron Rivera’s defense next season. Round 2: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State The first tight end off the board lands with the Washington Commanders as Colorado State star Trey McBride finds his new home in the nation’s capital. The Commanders need more pass catchers as they move into the Carson Wentz era, and McBride offers them an excellent option alongside Logan Thomas. First of all, Thomas is coming off of a devastating knee injury that ended his 2021 campaign prematurely. It was a massive shame for a player with such talent, but the NFL is an unforgiving league, and the Commanders must move forward. That is why adding McBride is such a smart selection here. The former Rams standout has soft hands for the position and despite not being the greatest route runner, has the speed and athleticism to create separation. He is great after the catch as his downhill running style makes it difficult for smaller defenders to bring him down in open play. Say what you will about positional value at this stage in the draft, I am looking for playmakers, and Trey McBride has a knack for making a big play when called upon and the Commanders need that if they’re to close the gap to the Cowboys at the top of the NFC East.

Cornerbacks

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU

The talent is there to be the best player in the draft, and he has been cleared of all injuries heading into the start of his NFL career. He will still only be 20 years old when he is drafted in less than two weeks. Washington made a big splash in free agency last offseason by signing William Jackson III and they brought back Kendall Fuller via free agency two years ago. They drafted Benjamin St-Juste in the third round last year, but concussions ended his rookie season prematurely. Stingley provides a potential bargain-priced superstar here, and a succession plan for Washington’s secondary.

Why I would do it: Because we don’t let good players prevent us from drafting great players. I like Benjamin St-Juste. I really do. But a healthy Stingley Jr. paired with William Jackson behind that Washington defensive line? That’ll make opposing offenses uncomfortable.

Stingley didn’t work out at the combine but lit it up at his pro day. He only played three games in ‘21, but it’s hard to forget just how dominant he was in ‘19 as a freshman, where he spent practices going up against Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. If he was eligible two years ago he would’ve been a top-5 pick. He remains a ball hawk, not to mention an asset in the return game, and he’ll only last this long because hasn’t played a lot of football in the last 12 months. Round 2: George Pickens, WR, Georgia Round 4: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati Round 6: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky Round 7: Quentin Lake, S, UCLA Max Borghi, RB, Washington State

Stingley was seen as a top-10 pick coming off his freshman season before inconsistency and injury took its toll. But he’s still the perfect type of player for Ron Rivera to have in his secondary. Like I’ve said before, receiver is also a need — and would be even more so in the unlikely scenario Terry McLaurin is traded. But as it stands right now, you should totally take Stingley.

For all the talk of needing a wide receiver and possibly looking at a quarterback, the team needs secondary help, too. Stingley will go earlier than you think. Round 2: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan A too-small receiver who makes lots and lots of plays, he’s a dynamic prospect for an offense that needs more explosion.

The Lisfranc injury is no longer a problem, and coach Ron Rivera should jump at the chance to intercept a stud who can match up with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, DeVonta Smith and Kenny Golladay.

Like it or not, the Washington Commanders will roll with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback in 2022, and it will be interesting to see if he can turn his career around. The Commanders have a win-now defense, so getting some consistent play from the quarterback could go a long way for them in the NFC East next season. To get the most out of Wentz, the Commanders need to make sure the defense continues to do what they do best, and that is put the offense in plus territory. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is going to be a playmaker at the next level and could be the best corner in Washington that we have seen in quite some time.

The Commanders have solid players in their secondary but need to find a press man corner that can shut down the top WRs in the NFC. Stingley has been a bit slept on but I don’t see him falling past this range after showing off his speed (and more importantly his healthy foot) at the LSU Pro Day.

Stingley’s draft prop is 11.5, with the under priced at -115. He’s -140 to be taken in the top 10. At +275, he is also the second-favorite to be the first cornerback taken.

Linebacker

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (Draft Profile)

He is an active communicator, passing off routes in zone. Great eyes and locating skills in coverage allow him to take consistently favorable angles and be in the right place. Lloyd locates and carries tight ends up the seam and is able to get very good depth in his drops with his length making it tough for quarterbacks to layer the ball over him.

Pittsburgh Steelers trade up to #11 to select QB Kenny Pickett. No trade compensation listed.

Wide Receivers

Drake London, WR, USC (Draft Profile)

The Commanders add a receiving complement to Terry McLaurin to benefit new quarterback Carson Wentz.

London is the perfect compliment to play on the outside opposite of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. London has the size, athleticism, and ball skills to make plays at the catch point and after the catch. With the Commanders committing to Carson Wentz at QB, making a move for another weapon is very important. Round 2: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia After parting ways with Landon Collins this offseason, the Commanders must address the safety position. Cine was highly productive on a talented defense throughout college and tested very well during the draft process.

Jordan Matthews, Alshon Jeffery, Michael Pittman. That has been the prototype that suits Carson Wentz (the new quarterback for the Commanders). London is better than them all and after having ankle surgery early in the process. Evaluators waited until April 15th to see him work out. He was scheduled to workout on April 4th (Ron Rivera was projected to attend), and Rivera was unable to attend on the 15th, but the Commander’s contingent was boots on the ground. Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

When you have one Buckeye WR already producing at a Pro Bowl level, why not add another who has the same potential? After trading for QB Carson Wentz, the Commanders seek to give him every chance for success. Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton is a popular name to also consider in this spot.

Whether or not Washington extends Terry McLaurin isn’t a contributing factor with my pick here. The Commanders can go a variety of ways, but if Wilson slips out of the top 10, I think they’d pounce on the former Buckeye.

Washington has done their homework on wide receivers this offseason. After trading two picks for Carson Wentz, they need to give him the weapons he didn’t have in Indianapolis. Many view Wilson as the best or second-best wide receiver in the draft class. He should make an immediate impact opposite Terry McLaurin. Also, it doesn’t hurt that Washington found a star the last time they drafted an Ohio State wide receiver. Round 2: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan With Chase Young and Montez Sweat under contract, an edge rusher is nowhere near the top of the needs list for the Commanders. However, you can’t have too much depth at the edge rusher position. If Ojabo hadn’t suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day, he would have been a top-15 pick. While he will likely miss his entire rookie season, Washington will have an unstoppable trio of edge rushers starting in 2023.

In a world full of unknowns, it sure feels like the Commanders will draft Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave if the board falls this way. That would make Washington’s receiving corps dominated by Buckeyes receivers. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Wilson would form a dynamic trio. Nevertheless, questions remain at the quarterback position for Washington. Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State The Commanders could take Hamilton at 11 if he’s available. Still, Jaquan Brisker projects better as a true free safety. While he often played around the line of scrimmage for PSU, his athletic profile is more akin to a free safety who can come downhill and deliver hits. It will be interesting to see what weight Brisker plays at in the NFL. He looked smaller on tape than he did at his pro day, and he weighed seven pounds more at his pro day than at the Combine. He also provides unquestionable leadership on the defensive side.

The Carson Wentz deal crosses quarterback off the list of immediate needs. This pick feels increasingly like a choice between whichever wide receivers remain on the board come pick 11. In this case, it’s a decision between Ohio State wideouts, and my lean is Garrett Wilson. The only knock on Wilson is his size, but he’s an electric playmaker with strong hands who’s shown an ability to line up all over the field at Ohio State. I think there’s something to the fact Ron Rivera attended the Ohio State Pro Day. As Josh Norris noted in his first mock draft, Rivera’s presence at Pro Days is few and far between. Past appearances have resulted in selections of Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey while Rivera was in Carolina. Wilson and Chris Olave feel like the clear options, considering the club got little to nothing out of Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown last season. I think Derek Stingley Jr. and Kyle Hamilton are in play here, with Hamilton also checking the ‘Rivera attended his Pro Day’ box.

Poor quarterback play prevented Washington from taking a step forward in 2021. Their offense trotted out the league’s seventh-worst offense per PFF. As the newly-named Commanders, they needed to upgrade. Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is far from perfect – but he’s still an improvement from what Washington was thrusting under center in 2021. The next step is adding talent around Wentz to get the most use of him. So they bring in Garrett Wilson to pair with fellow former Buckeye Terry McLaurin. Last year’s third-rounder Dyami Brown did not flash as a rookie, and injuries plagued Curtis Samuel’s first season in the nation’s capital. Wilson’s addition addresses a “need” while also creating a friendly environment for a future quarterback should the team move on from Wentz in 2023. Wilson finished the 2021 season first in Sports Info Solutions’ expected points per game added metric – despite playing among extremely high-level competition.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (Draft Profile)

Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney and Ron Rivera have turned over a lot of rocks on this year’s receiver group, and taking one would fulfill the promise that they were going to create an optimal situation for whoever would play quarterback for them in 2022 (in this case, Carson Wentz). Could they go in a different direction? They absolutely could. There are needs in the secondary, and as we’ve set things up here, the idea of Stingley or Hamilton would be in play. I don’t think they’ll go quarterback—they haven’t had any of the draft’s top passers to Virginia, and my sense is that’s more reflective of where they stand on the class than any kind of smokescreen—but I’ve seen stranger things. So let’s stick with getting Wentz a weapon, and one who’s a really strong program fit.

It’s fair to expect Jameson Williams, Drake London, or Garrett Wilson to be the pick here, but I think the “other” Ohio State wide receiver fits the best in Washington. Olave runs immaculate routes and is faster than anyone wants to give him credit for, even after clocking an official 4.39 40-yard dash. Pairing him with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel gives the Commanders a stellar trio of Buckeyes. Round 2: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

The Commies need Carson Wentz to help save some jobs and/or prevent the hot seat for Ron Rivera in 2023. Washington could use another receiver to go with Terry McLaurin. Olave would provide more game-breaking speed for the offense. In 2021, Olave recorded 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. He showed off his excellent speed, route-running, and smooth athleticism. Olave caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. The Buckeyes had other good receiving talent with more experience during 2019, but Olave (6-0, 182) became their most dynamic receiving playmaker that season with 49 receptions for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a big-time point producer and looked like he was just getting started. Olave has quality height and serious speed to get downfield. He proved his speed at the combine with a tremendous 40 time. Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Washington’s pass coverage in 2021 lived up to “the Commodes” nick name that some Redskins alumni have been calling the team privately. The organization could use a replacement for Landon Collins. Brisker is a talented player with speed, instincts and versatility, plus he is willing to get physical. Brisker collected 43 tackles, two interceptions and four passes broken up in 2021. In 2020, he flashed at times for the Nittany Lions while recording 57 tackles, four passes defended and an interception. He totaled 31 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended in 2019. Brisker has a tendency to get banged up and gets more attention from trainers than NFL teams like to see. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder has starting potential and could be a good value pick on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Round 4: Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State Round 6: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

The Commanders need to give Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin some help at wideout and getting a true speedy No. 1 outside would be a great decision for Scott Turner’s offense. Olave has a little more all-around appeal for his explosiveness than former teammates Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams.

Not Garrett Wilson? Huh? Not so fast. Washington loves Olave, I’m told. Olave is notably very close with Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin, as well. This might be early for Olave but Washington looks for field-opening speed where all of McLaurin, Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel ran a sub 4.4 forty yard dash. Olave falls right in line with a 4.39 time. This is a perfect fit.

Continuing to connect the dots here after Ron Rivera made a rare trip to Ohio State’s Pro Day and conducted a private interview with Olave. I’m of the belief the Commanders are in the market for a(ny) WR, regardless of whether those tea leaves come to fruition.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (Draft Profile)

This draft’s most dynamic receiver, Williams scored 15 TDs on 79 receptions and hit paydirt twice as a kickoff returner in his final college season, only to tear his ACL in Alabama’s national championship loss. Yet all signs point to Williams making a smooth recovery. Drafting Williams to bookend Terry McLaurin would increase Washington’s (long) odds of making good on its questionable Carson Wentz investment.

The Redskins traded for Carson Wentz, so how can they not provide their new quarterback with some new receiving talent? All they have is Terry McLaurin at the position. Wentz will struggle to catch on in Washington if they don’t give him another dynamic weapon. Jameson Williams is a tall (6-2), electric play-maker with great burst. He hurt his knee in the national championship, but could play in 2022 at some point. Round 2: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington The Redskins had major problems at cornerback last year, so they could address the position early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kyler Gordon is a solid cornerback, though he doesn’t get many turnovers. Round 4: Jayln Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama Round 6: Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga

If you’re going to give Carson Wentz a chance, at least get him a receiver to join Terry McLaurin. Williams scored 15 touchdowns last season, and 11 of them were of 30-plus yards, flashing Will Fuller-like big play ability. Williams was a state hurdles champion in high school but wasn’t able to break through at Ohio State before he became an All-American at Alabama.

Offensive Line

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

At some point, the top tackles in this draft that have been sliding represent too much value to pass up. Washington may not need a tackle, but Neal could potentially play guard early in his career and would provide a contingency against injury to either tackle spot. Washington fans won’t love this pick, but sometimes the smartest picks are the ones when a team just takes an excellent player and worries about how it fits later.

Round 2: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Heading into 2022, the Washington Commanders are putting a lot of faith in Carson Wentz. Head coach Ron Rivera could be on the hot seat this year, which is why he needed a new starter but Wentz is now on his third team in as many seasons, which is never a good sign for a quarterback. Having said all that, he has performed well at times — especially when the offensive line gives him time. Enter Charles Cross who could become a franchise left tackle. If the Commanders want Wentz to succeed, landing a player such as Cross will make his job much easier.

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Trading for Carson Wentz makes this pick interesting, but the majority believe the Commanders still need a QB of the future. Kenny Pickett is another quarterback that we could see teams move up for, but Washington sees him fall to 11 in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Round 2: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa A sleeper first-round pick, Tyler Smith brings plenty of violence to the players lining up opposite of him. On one of the biggest lines in college football, the Golden Hurricane star found a way to stand out among veterans. Now, he gets a chance to protect Wentz and their future quarterback Pickett (pick 11).

The Commanders have plenty of needs here, but it’s fair to wonder whether they’ll ever be picking high enough, or have the administrative flexibility to acquire the ammunition for, a true No. 1 quarterback who could transform the franchise. Pickett could hang behind Carson Wentz and take over if an emergency arose. In 2023, he could then lead a team that hopefully has not alienated the best homegrown wide receiver it’s had in years. Pickett may be victim to the His Hands are Too Small to Play in the Northeast trope, but the Commanders have to stop kicking the can down the road at QB.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Corral isn’t quite ready to play, and the Commanders traded draft capital for Carson Wentz. But this selection is Wentz insurance at the game’s most vital position. Round 2: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

This may be one of the least likely picks in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft, but that doesn’t take away from its validity. Carson Wentz is not the answer, and the Commanders are a franchise in turmoil off the field. They need a new culture, not just a new look, and Matt Corral can provide that change in the locker room. It also helps that his arm talent and athleticism are among the best in the class.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Ascending to the top of the quarterback ranks after a great pre-draft process, Malik Willis lands with the Washington Commanders. He’s not quite pro-ready despite having an NFL arm and NFL throws to every level in his arsenal. Willis will have to adapt to a pro system and likely stands best to serve a year (or close to a year) under Carson Wentz. The Commanders have the defense to win right now and the quarterback to win in a year.