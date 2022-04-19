All aTwitter: 19 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Our 2022 emoji hashflag is up to you— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2022
Washington had 2 years. Multi-billion $$$ NFL Franchise.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 19, 2022
Copied the name, AND the hashtag. pic.twitter.com/5HzpQw7ZOw
We have named Al Bellamy head athletic trainer— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2022
Stingley is an interesting study. Was excited to watch him with all the hype around his 2019 film. Can certainly see the potential with his length, patience at the line, terrific ball skills. But he also got beat a fair bit more than I expected— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 18, 2022
For Washington, not sure he’d make a ton of sense at 11 unless plan would be to play a lot more press with Stingley, Jackson and St-Juste. Question then is who plays slot and what happens to Fuller, who struggled in slot last year in man coverage.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 18, 2022
The #Commanders are hosting #NotreDame safety Kyle Hamilton today, source said, as they look at possible first-round selections. Washington picks No. 11 and it’s a long-shot he is there. But they are doing work in case.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022
.@OhioStateFB WR Garrett Wilson just finished his visit with the #Commanders, per source.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 18, 2022
Wilson, according to one GM I spoke with, is “one of the best receivers I’ve evaluated over the past five years. Speed, route-running, hands, can break the game open at any time.” ⭕️
So among Washington's visits this week: Kyle Hamilton (today), DT Perrion Winfrey (tomorrow) and WR Drake London (Wed)... Hamilton and London strong, strong (strong I tell ya!) possibilities at 11; fill desired roles. Winfrey would be after the 1st round. Need to rebuild DL depth— John Keim (@john_keim) April 18, 2022
Honestly don’t know. Couple weeks ago I know some here felt he wouldn’t. But this class has a lot of guys in similar range which means someone falls you maybe didn’t expect.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 18, 2022
Charles Davis has SEVEN wide receivers going in the first round...— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 18, 2022
That would tie an @NFLDraft record (2004). Do you agree with him?
Full Mock: https://t.co/8Uj98unCSC pic.twitter.com/VjDPx6cKrj
April 18, 2022
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2022
It's okay, @SammisReyes, we're all excited pic.twitter.com/eCMnRJDK4D
Back in action pic.twitter.com/7TuyWOFz3e— John Bates (@jjohnbates) April 18, 2022
a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e pic.twitter.com/ZB33mugRwq— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) April 18, 2022
We back! pic.twitter.com/jkUcSiv4eR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2022
Joey Slye Switched to number 6. Who rocking 3 now— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) April 18, 2022
Biggest news of the day to me lol pic.twitter.com/yiWkscztzZ
This is just an appreciation post for Terry McLaurin.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 19, 2022
I love how the guy handles himself. McLaurin is an adult and a professional and I admire him. In an age of veiled emoji social media posts and skipping out on team activities, the guy seems to always do the commendable thing.
Terry McLaurin was a rookie in May 2019 when Reuben Foster during the Skins' very first OTA practice suffered a torn left ACL, LCL & MCL & nerve damage. His career is over. I get Terry not wanting to participate in voluntary on-field work until an extension is done. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 18, 2022
Another one: #Titans WR AJ Brown has removed "TENNESSEE" from his Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/iUMdAUHoyF— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 19, 2022
I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022
The Commanders say last week's letter from the Oversight Committee relies on information from a disgruntled employee that "sets forth easily and fully rebuttable allegations." The document outlines specific examples of Friedman's claims and pushes back against them:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 18, 2022
The letter reads: "Had the Committee requested any information from the Team on the issues raised in the Committee’s letter, the Team could, and would, have provided testimony and documents making clear that the complained-of conduct did not occur."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 18, 2022
Statement from Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who says Jason Friedman stands by his testimony. pic.twitter.com/vYG9bgAL4g— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 18, 2022
Here is the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's response to today's letter from the Commanders to the FTC pic.twitter.com/2bASRQy31v— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 18, 2022
About as strong of a letter as you are going to find from some brave women, defending Jason Friedman. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/MJCVA2Mbx5— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 19, 2022
Everyone enjoys "the nature of business" until it's not beneficial to them. Are you calling every kid you recruited before taking on a new job?jw https://t.co/JJo0jOr2UO— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) April 19, 2022
Keeping D-coordinators up all night https://t.co/n7Iow1wlnz— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 19, 2022
Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022
Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN
I actually like the Denzel Ward deal, but it's fun to watch all the AFC Wild Card also rans go ALL IN at the same time, like they all had the same idea at once.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 18, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: More on the massive extension signed by #Browns CB Denzel Ward, with $100.5M over 5 years including $44.5M fully guaranteed at signing. pic.twitter.com/HlCacA65L9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022
Who are the most analytically-clean prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft according to the Next Gen Stats Draft Model?@MBandNFL breaks down the seven players who enter the draft with an overall draft score of 91 or higher and are projected to be top 50-picks:https://t.co/RLw6vw7sOY pic.twitter.com/xkTR7v4lwp— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 18, 2022
2020 CAN'T-MISS PROSPECTS (Revisited)— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 18, 2022
DE Chase Young
WR CeeDee Lamb
QB Joe Burrow
LB Isaiah Simmons
QB Tua Tagovailoa
QB Justin Herbert
WR Jerry Jeudy
» https://t.co/qPpf0FdGcE
Who are some prospects that are going to be mid-round gems? pic.twitter.com/xTw7KpJmpQ— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 18, 2022
Marcus Mariota tells @wyche89 he's OK with Falcons drafting a QB: "I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can"https://t.co/iYigaA0TJK pic.twitter.com/xoJIq90Xlt— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 19, 2022
Haven’t tried a twitter space yet, so this will be interesting. Come join us tomorrow! https://t.co/Ai86Z7tBBH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 18, 2022
Hearing there are a lot of unhappy @USFL players - esp. kickers & QBs - related to the chip tech in the footballs. Claims are the extra 4-5oz. isn’t distributed evenly & is causing anomalies. A source told me specialists are unhappy: “Pissed is an understatement.” @D3FBHuddle pic.twitter.com/wYzjHb4FNL— Frank Rossi (@FrankRossi) April 18, 2022
Some people are trying to will spring football of any kind to succeed harder than I'm trying to will Baker Mayfield to the Lions.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2022
The best spot for an alternate pro football league continues to be Tuesday and Wednesday night during football season. If anyone ever does that, the NFL would probably start playing games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2022
Your favorite punter's favorite punter pic.twitter.com/HyYFgDfVRn— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2022
First snap of the kids college career https://t.co/h6dnHylfhK— Saahdiq Charles (@saahdiq) April 19, 2022
Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!! pic.twitter.com/l5CoIJJif1— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 18, 2022
Elephant says thank you after the herd crossed the road.. pic.twitter.com/ZDE0ufxKPH— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 17, 2022
If you’ve never seen a dog dive, now you have.. pic.twitter.com/DEDUwibYlO— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 18, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...