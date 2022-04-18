Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders deny all alleged financial improprieties in new letter to the FTC

The Washington Commanders have sent a 18-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission in response to the 20-page letter sent by the House Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform. The Committees letter alleged that the Commanders under team owner Dan Snyder engaged in several financial improprieties during his time in charge of the organization. Former Vice President Jason Friedman, who was involved in customer relations and ticket sales, made allegations about Washington’s policies to keep season ticket holders security deposits. The biggest allegation he brought before the Committee was that Washington had two sets of financial books, and were running a scheme to underreport revenue from games at FedEx Field and showing that money as revenue from other, non-NFL related events.

Washington has categorically denied every accusation that has come out of the investigation from Congress that started after the NFL’s investigation into Washington’s toxic workplace and sexual harassment led by Beth Wilkinson resulted in a verbal report to Commissioner Roger Goodell. The results of that investigation led to a $10 million fine for the team, a list of changes the organization was supposed to enact, and a pseudo-suspension for Dan Snyder. This led to new accusations against Snyder of sexually inappropriate behavior, and now the Friedman accusations about Washington’s finances.

They directly rebut allegations about hiding money as revenue from the Navy-ND game; showed emails that back up their rebuttal; denied wrongdoing of the security deposit. Had signed affidavits from former high ranking exec's; not happy Congress didn't give them a chance 2 respond https://t.co/HwOAoOnrHa — John Keim (@john_keim) April 18, 2022

This new letter denies all the allegations laid out by Jason Friedman and provides emails and other documents to counter the damaging claims against the Washington organization.

For instance, Friedman told the committee that Washington withheld up to $162,360 in ticket revenue and diverted it to a Navy-Notre Dame football game. But the team says then CFO Stephen Choi forwarded Friedman's email to accountants who placed it properly in team revenues: pic.twitter.com/hEe61L8Dtd — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 18, 2022