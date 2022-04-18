Can Luke Goedeke Make the Move to Guard for the Commanders?

Luke Goedeke, OT

School: Central Michigan | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 310 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd – 4th round

Player Comparison: Joe Looney

Player Overview

Luke Goedeke is the offensive tackle at Central Michigan that switched to the position from tight end that’s not named Bernard Raimann. Goedeke was not recruited out of high school, so he played tight end at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, a Division III school. With dreams of playing for a Division I program, Goedeke transferred to Central Michigan and began the transition to offensive tackle. After redshirting his first year, Goedeke started all 14 games at right tackle for the Chippewas. Unfortunately, Goedeke was unable to build on this because a knee injury caused him to miss the next season. He returned to play in 2021, but was unable to do athletic testing after the season because of a hamstring injury suffered at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Anchors well and holds point of attack

Handles rushers’ first moves with ease

Good sealing his assignment off from the play

Plays with good leverage early in blocks

Nasty finisher

Weaknesses

Struggles with speed off the edge and long-armed rushers

Has difficulty handling counter-moves

Lack of length leads to waist-bending

Injury concerns

Let’s see his work

Going back to 2019 to start on Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan RT 67). Love this rep for starters:



- Smooth feet and clean base.

- Terrific hand placement.

- Grip strength https://t.co/GlD3FMo5T3 pic.twitter.com/RfJ7CcXCDD — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) November 22, 2021

Checkout Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan RT 67) on this rep with the hinge block.



- Feet are under control

- Hands are ready to shoot from his holster

- Fires clean into the chest plate

- Stay square throughout the rep https://t.co/G3lW5srbCm pic.twitter.com/DRCLlOHHd8 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 26, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

Goedeke moved from Division III to Division I, from tight end to offensive tackle, and is on the cusp of being drafted to the NFL. He’ll have to undergo one more transition, from offensive tackle to guard, if he wants to have a successful career in the NFL. He has the strength and temperament of a guard at the next level. The move would also mask his physical limitations. The Commanders have already hosted Goedeke for a private visit.

With the departure of Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers, Washington is remaking their offensive line. The signing of Andrew Norwell solves the left guard position. Promoting Wes Schweitzer to starting right guard would solve the other, but leaves a hole behind him. If drafted by the Commanders, Goedeke would develop behind Norwell and Schweitzer. If offensive line coach John Matsko makes the most of Goedeke’s potential, he might develop into a starter at some point. What will be important for Goedeke is his ability to stay healthy.