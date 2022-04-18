 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Can Kalia Davis Be the New Tim Settle?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Connecticut at Central Florida Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Kalia Davis, DT

School: University of Central Florida | Conference: American Athletic Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2 310 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-6th round

Player Comparison: Eric Manning

College Statistics

Player Overview

Kalia Davis is a defensive tackle prospect from the University of Central Florida. He came out of West Florida Tech high school with first-team all-state honors as a senior linebacker. At UCF, he redshirted his freshman season as he gained weight to play as a reserve defensive lineman the following season. His playing career has periods of production and gaps due to COVID opt-out in 2020 and torn ACL in the second half of the 2021 season. Davis is a three-technique defensive tackle prospect with flashes of upside of becoming a disruptive player.

Strengths

  • Flashes short area quickness and strength.
  • Athletic and plays with bend.
  • Can get into gaps to cause backfield disruption.
  • Explodes into blockers to cause pocket push.
  • Displays quick feet

Weaknesses

  • Played little football the last two seasons. The 2021 season was cut short due to an ACL injury.
  • Erratic balance through contact.
  • Needs better go-to moves.
  • Needs better hand placement.
  • Can get displaced by down blocks.

Videos

How Will He Fit On The Team

The departure of Tim Settle and the release of Matt Ioannidis has created a hole in the interior defensive line. Kalia Davis can step in to fill the backup depth while developing into a starter. In limited playing snaps, Davis can be an interior disruptor on either pass or run plays. With coaching, Davis will fortify the defensive line depth for the Commanders as he tries to reach his potential.

