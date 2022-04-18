 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Visits Tracker

Who is visiting Washington?

By Scott Jennings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 USC at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 28th at 8pm, and will be broadcast live from Las Vegas. Teams have been scouting these players for years, and the pre-draft process gained national attention at the post-season college all-star games and the NFL Combine last month. Teams had access to prospects for formal and informal interviews at these events, but as the draft approaches, they are also able to host 30 players for formal visits. They can also hold workouts and local prospect pro days to get more information on players they have interest in, or players they want teams to think they have interest in.

Ron Rivera is entering his 3rd season as the Head Coach for the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders. He, along with GM Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney and the rest of the scouting staff have done extensive work on this year’s draft class. There is also a sense of urgency after two 7 win seasons and a trade for Carson Wentz to fix Washington’s anemic offense.

Below is a list of the draft prospects on Washington’s draft visit list, along with private workouts and local pro day players.

Offense

Quarterback

Carson Strong, QB , Nevada(private workout)

Wide Receivers

Drake London, WR, USC(Draft profile)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State(Draft profile)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas(Draft profile)

John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Tight Ends

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M(Draft profile)

Cole Turner, TE, Nevada(private workout)

Running Backs

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Brian Robinson, Jr, RB, Alabama

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Offensive Line

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Spencer Burford, G, UTSA

Defense

Cornerbacks

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo(private workout)(Draft profile)

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame(Draft profile)

Jaquan Brisker, S, PSU(Draft profile)

Nick Cross, S, Maryland(Local Pro Day)

Defensive Line

Cameron Thomas, DL, SDSU

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

