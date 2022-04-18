Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Visits Tracker

The 2022 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 28th at 8pm, and will be broadcast live from Las Vegas. Teams have been scouting these players for years, and the pre-draft process gained national attention at the post-season college all-star games and the NFL Combine last month. Teams had access to prospects for formal and informal interviews at these events, but as the draft approaches, they are also able to host 30 players for formal visits. They can also hold workouts and local prospect pro days to get more information on players they have interest in, or players they want teams to think they have interest in.

Ron Rivera is entering his 3rd season as the Head Coach for the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders. He, along with GM Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney and the rest of the scouting staff have done extensive work on this year’s draft class. There is also a sense of urgency after two 7 win seasons and a trade for Carson Wentz to fix Washington’s anemic offense.

Below is a list of the draft prospects on Washington’s draft visit list, along with private workouts and local pro day players.

Offense

Quarterback

Carson Strong, QB , Nevada(private workout)

Wide Receivers

Drake London, WR, USC(Draft profile)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State(Draft profile)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas(Draft profile)

John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Tight Ends

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M(Draft profile)

Cole Turner, TE, Nevada(private workout)

Running Backs

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Brian Robinson, Jr, RB, Alabama

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Offensive Line

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Spencer Burford, G, UTSA

Defense

Cornerbacks

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo(private workout)(Draft profile)

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame(Draft profile)

Jaquan Brisker, S, PSU(Draft profile)

Nick Cross, S, Maryland(Local Pro Day)

Defensive Line

Cameron Thomas, DL, SDSU

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Links

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Discussed Kyle Hamilton at length with @gregcosell.



Also in here: Washington will hold a Zoom call this week with Arkansas WR Treylon Burks. Tight schedules made in-person meeting challenging so going with the video call.



USC WR Drake London expected in Ashburn this week. https://t.co/FrO6FbZa8P — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 18, 2022

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The #Commanders are hosting #NotreDame safety Kyle Hamilton today, source said, as they look at possible first-round selections. Washington picks No. 11 and it’s a long-shot he is there. But they are doing work in case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022

Drake London, WR, USC

After attending his pro day at USC, Washington will host WR Drake London in a visit this week. He would fill a desire to add a big WR target opposite Terry McLaurin. … here’s @Jordan_Reid on London https://t.co/RrBIS1RJ5M via @YouTube — John Keim (@john_keim) April 16, 2022

Nick Cross, S, Maryland(Local Pro Day)

The #Terps safety was part of a local pro day with the #Commanders inside the #WashingtonFootball bubble at the still geo marked #Redskins Park. https://t.co/GafCspIyST — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 16, 2022

Carson Strong(QB) and Cole Turner(TE), Nevada(private workouts)

The Washington Commanders held a private draft workout this week for QB Carson Strong and TE Cole Turner, per sources.@dpbrugler ranks Strong QB6 in this class, and has both U. of Nevada prospects projected for Day 3.



OC Scott Turner was among those there for Washington. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 15, 2022

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

John Metchie, WR, Alabama

The Commanders are hosting Ohio State WR Chris Olave on Thursday in Ashburn, per source. Olave is very close with star WR Terry McLauirin, could be in play when Washington picks (11th overall).



Also, Alabama WR John Metchie will be in Ashburn on Friday to meet with Washington. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 5, 2022

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

Spencer Burford, G, UTSA

Washington top 30 visit rundown. Expected visits, per sources:



Ohio State WR Chris Olave (Thu)

Alabama WR John Metchie (Fri)

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker (Mon)

UTSA OG Spencer Burford (this week)

Washington State OT Abe Lucas

Central Michigan OT Luke Goedeke — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 5, 2022

Jaquan Brisker, S, PSU

Cameron Thomas, DL, SDSU

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

More visits:

— #Arkansas WR Treylon Burks will visit the #Jets today and tomorrow, then he has the #Browns.

— #Utah LB Devin Lloyd is at the #Cowboys today.

— #PSU S Jaquan Brisker is with the Commanders tomorrow and Friday. https://t.co/jcLsCoPVL3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2022

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

With Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III coming in later this week as well, it's clear as has been stated this offseason that adding an RB is definitely possible. with 17 games, important to have quality depth and a strong 1-2 punch as well. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 6, 2022

Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo(private workout)

#PFNReport per @TonyPauline: Toledo CB Samuel Womack is getting a lot of talk in the lead-up to the draft. He has privately worked out for the #Commanders, #Saints, and others.



More on Samuel Womack and other news and rumors.https://t.co/lGjlnKo7vX — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 12, 2022

Brian Robinson, Jr, RB, Alabama

Busy week ahead for Bama RB Brian Robinson Jr: In addition to the #Bucs today, source says the 1st-Team All-SEC performer has a top-30 visit with the #Commanders tomorrow, followed by visits with the #Saints and #Niners next week. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 13, 2022

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Additional top 30 visits:



DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama



Private workout: CB Samuel Womack, Toledo — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 14, 2022

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey has stayed busy within the NFC East.



He’s had Top 30 visits to both Dallas and Philadelphia, and will visit Washington on the 18th, per source. pic.twitter.com/64mkOyKG1Y — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 11, 2022

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida