All aTwitter: 18 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Washington Commanders' voluntary offseason workout program begins tomorrow (Monday) ... — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 17, 2022

No media present for first part of OTAs but I’d bet the Commanders official social media will have videos showcasing the guys being back. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 18, 2022

As a team leader, Terry McLaurin still will be reporting to the team’s off-season program that opens today while his contract situation remains unresolved, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

James Bradberry not at Giants' voluntary work as they continue to work on trade. https://t.co/vzFdFzHVbs — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 18, 2022

The third-most wins by a QB in college football history.



Now @GoBearcatsFB QB @desmondridder wants to bring that success to the league.



: 2022 #NFLDraft — April 28-30 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/PWNVp0kLz1 — NFL (@NFL) April 18, 2022

Cincinnati Bearcats edge rusher Myjai Sanders named the #Vikings, Lions and Commanders as teams that stood out to him during combine interviews. "I had a formal (interview) with the Vikings and I really liked them." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 6, 2022

Talking with Maryland safety Nick Cross who met with the Commanders staff during the Combine - "Definitely a productive conversation" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 11, 2022

Evan Neal declined to run the 40, says he went to Alabama to put it on tape. https://t.co/UuRroHaHFo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 18, 2022

For me, I think the thing with this class of WRs is that they all have different skill sets, so it all depends on what a team is looking for in a WR to fit their group. London offers amazing catch radius with terrific hands. Burks offers a physical YAC threat. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 17, 2022

Been saying this since they started all that mess allowing them to do that… teaching them boys how to run when stuff don’t go they way, smh https://t.co/VjFThR6d11 — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) April 17, 2022

The $20 million offer recently made by Floyd Mayweather to the team that signs Antonio Brown is a publicity stunt. No team will be accepting it, especially since there's a $20 million catch. https://t.co/cUBskfCGOA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 18, 2022

The Caps have now made the playoffs 32 of the past 39 years, which you probably shouldn't ever take for granted. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) April 18, 2022

Rest in peace to legendary D.C. reporter and anchor, Wendy Rieger pic.twitter.com/Lzvl23MGuB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 17, 2022

Today In 1945: One-armed outfielder Pete Gray makes his inspirational major league debut with the St. Louis #Browns, going 1-for-4 on the day! #MLB #Baseball #History #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/cljqgholIP — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 17, 2022

"Baseball's Miracle Man" ~ Great footage of the St. Louis Browns one-armed outfielder Pete Gray in action! (1945) #MLB #History #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/Telu72Ndxn — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 17, 2022

Savannah Bananas continue to be the most electrifying thing in baseball pic.twitter.com/2mKr684gs6 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 16, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005