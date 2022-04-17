Big and Athletic, Alec Pierce Would Bolster the Commanders WR Corps

Alec Pierce, WR

School: University of Cincinnati | Conference: American Athletic Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’3 213 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: Donovan Peoples-Jones / Jordy Nelson

College Statistics

Player Overview

Alec Pierce was a lettered multi-sport athlete out of Glenbard West High School (Chicago, IL) before he committed to playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Pierce did a bit of everything his freshman year before settling into the receiver position where he was a three-year starter. Pierce garnered a reputation as a “do-everything, catch-everything receiver” for Cincinnati’s offense. He earned second-team All-AAC in his final season with a 52 rec-884 yds-7 TDs stat line in 14 games. Cincinnati primarily used Pierce on the outside and slot positions. Pierce is projected to be a possession receiver with downfield threat ability in the NFL.

Strengths

Good hands. Comfortable catching away from the body.

Tough

Consistently wins against press due to good foot quickness, balance, and play strength.

Tracks, locations, and positions well to catch the ball. Good body control.

Great linear speed. 4.33s 40.

Red zone target.

Improving route running throughout the season.

Good blocker in the run game.

Good downfield target. Averaged 17 yards per reception.

Weaknesses

Not many moves after the catch to lose defenders.

Can improve route running, specifically comebacks and out-breaks.

Doesn’t play with burst.

Has a hard time creating separation.

Below-average agility.

Videos

This one surprised me a bit, but after watching the tape, I'm on board with it. By popular demand: Alec Pierce.



Exceptional size, but also a good route runner with a release package and efficient footwork. Explosive, fast enough to stack, superb hands and instincts. Good player! pic.twitter.com/PPDtqQHZJS — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 31, 2022

Alec Pierce is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.8 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/cQXuHGwMZp #RAS pic.twitter.com/Fwczn6fBHx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

There are scenarios where Washington either uses their first two draft selections on defense, quarterback, or the offensive line. The Commanders is in dire need of a secondary contributor in the receiving corps and a big target at that. If Washington is able to acquire a 3rd round selection or if Pierce is available at the beginning of Day 3, he can be an immediate contributor as a possession receiver on offense. He is a big-body receiver with good downfield speed and sure hands. Pierce projects as a #2/ #3 receiver, which will fortify the wide receiver room when Curtis Samuel returns from injury, and the development of second-year receivers Dyami Brown and Dax Milne.