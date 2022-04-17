 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Are the Commanders Considering Samuel Womack as a Developmental CB?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Toledo at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Samuel Womack, CB

School: Toledo | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 187 lbs

Projected Draft Status: UDFA

Player Comparison: Danny Johnson

College Statistics

Player Overview

A talented wide receiver and defensive back in high school, Samuel Womack walked on at Toledo. There, he transitioned to a full-time cornerback. Despite having less than ideal size, Womack proved to be a productive defensive back. In his three years as a starter, Womack has been a leader in pass breakups in college football each year. He leaves Toledo with the most passes broken up in the history of the program.

Strengths

  • Ability to mirror receivers in routes
  • Quick to close in on receivers in zone coverage
  • Gets his hands on tons of passes

Weaknesses

  • Not very physical as a tackler
  • Struggles contesting catches against bigger receivers
  • Did not appear to jam many receivers
  • Can be caught ball-watching and lose feel for coverage assignment

Let’s see his work

How He Fits On The Team

Womack is a good player, but definitely needs some improvement if he plans to catch on with a pro team. He has great movement skills, sticks with receivers in man coverage, and closes quickly in zone. Athleticism isn’t a question with the following pro day numbers: 4.4 40-yard dash, 36” vertical jump, 9’10” broad jump, 4.18 20-yard shuttle, and 6.87 three-cone drill. But he lacks ideal size, isn’t extremely physical, and needs to be more disciplined in coverage.

There are reports that the Commanders have arranged a private workout with Womack. It’s possible he’s drafted on day three, but I suspect he’d be an undrafted free agent. Womack would probably be depth at the cornerback position and play on special teams. Although he played primarily on the boundary in college, I think he’d have to transition to slot cornerback to make it at the next level. He has the tools to be successful there, but needs time to develop. He’s a good candidate to for the practice squad until he’s ready for the final roster.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...