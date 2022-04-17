Are the Commanders Considering Samuel Womack as a Developmental CB?

Samuel Womack, CB

School: Toledo | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 187 lbs

Projected Draft Status: UDFA

Player Comparison: Danny Johnson

College Statistics

Player Overview

A talented wide receiver and defensive back in high school, Samuel Womack walked on at Toledo. There, he transitioned to a full-time cornerback. Despite having less than ideal size, Womack proved to be a productive defensive back. In his three years as a starter, Womack has been a leader in pass breakups in college football each year. He leaves Toledo with the most passes broken up in the history of the program.

Strengths

Ability to mirror receivers in routes

Quick to close in on receivers in zone coverage

Gets his hands on tons of passes

Weaknesses

Not very physical as a tackler

Struggles contesting catches against bigger receivers

Did not appear to jam many receivers

Can be caught ball-watching and lose feel for coverage assignment

Let’s see his work

Big #MACtion battle this week: Toledo CB Samuel Womack vs WMU WR D'Wayne Eskridge.



Womack has serious closing speed and plays big at the position. He was 2nd in the country last year w/ 15 PBU and had 2 in @ToledoFB's season-opener vs BGSU.



Womack vs Eskridge is must-watch TV pic.twitter.com/R55y3XDn7c — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 9, 2020

Don't tell TOL CB Samuel Womack he's too small to play CB in the NFL. Tough on the edge and is able to win vs. bigger WR whether in man or zone. May be kept inside on Sundays, as he's willing and able to play vs. the run and knock the QB to the ground as a blitzer. #SnapScout22 pic.twitter.com/Sf5eAC4rIQ — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) July 11, 2021

Who is the fastest player on the @ToledoFB team? Is it Tycen Anderson AKA @MrToledo01 or Samuel Womack? Find out inside a #MACMediaDay edition of FAST ANSWERS. @BCSNsports @SJJTitanSports pic.twitter.com/rKFFFhQymV — Justin Feldkamp (@JustinFeldkamp) July 20, 2021

How He Fits On The Team

Womack is a good player, but definitely needs some improvement if he plans to catch on with a pro team. He has great movement skills, sticks with receivers in man coverage, and closes quickly in zone. Athleticism isn’t a question with the following pro day numbers: 4.4 40-yard dash, 36” vertical jump, 9’10” broad jump, 4.18 20-yard shuttle, and 6.87 three-cone drill. But he lacks ideal size, isn’t extremely physical, and needs to be more disciplined in coverage.

There are reports that the Commanders have arranged a private workout with Womack. It’s possible he’s drafted on day three, but I suspect he’d be an undrafted free agent. Womack would probably be depth at the cornerback position and play on special teams. Although he played primarily on the boundary in college, I think he’d have to transition to slot cornerback to make it at the next level. He has the tools to be successful there, but needs time to develop. He’s a good candidate to for the practice squad until he’s ready for the final roster.