All aTwitter: 17 April 2022

Maybe it’s because there’s usually only like a handful of dudes in the league that can literally do everything (Warner, old Bobby, Kuechly, Bowman, etc) so there’s not many reference points for how important the elite ones are.



But man when your team has one, it’s a great time. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 16, 2022

I'm back in — David Bada (@DavidBada8) April 16, 2022

A Look back at Jack Kent Cook's Tenure; been 25 years since he died. Some classic Cooke moments… telling Bobby Mitchell he could save another nickel per hot dog for team BBQ? Yep. Rick’s stories of the sale; how it nearly went different. More https://t.co/ARkxbfbKkh via @YouTube — John Keim (@john_keim) April 16, 2022

From our story... A spokesperson for Karl Racine, the D.C. attorney general, said: “We take these allegations against the Washington Commanders very seriously, and if we find evidence that they have violated District law, we won’t hesitate to take action.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 16, 2022

After attending his pro day at USC, Washington will host WR Drake London in a visit this week. He would fill a desire to add a big WR target opposite Terry McLaurin. … here’s @Jordan_Reid on London https://t.co/RrBIS1RJ5M via @YouTube — John Keim (@john_keim) April 16, 2022

Here's a great video on Drake London. It exemplifies everything he is good at:



1. Snatching the Ball / Hands Catcher

2. Being utilized in a variety of ways

3. Yards after catch



Credit: Thinking Football/Youtubehttps://t.co/jjam9usnUV#Commanders pic.twitter.com/Uf2d3MQXnE — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 13, 2022

Has there ever been a deal upset the market like Jaguars’ Christian Kirk contract? Will it really force a first round run at WR so teams can find cheaper labor? Will smart teams adjust by designing more creative RB pass concepts? Do teams react by drafting more pass-catching TEs? — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 16, 2022

Here’s a compilation of Penning being a tough guy after the fact. He’s gonna have to learn how to play football or he’s gonna get face planted 20 times a game. pic.twitter.com/HUKKTOQOoV — Seth C. Payne (@SethCPayne) April 16, 2022

No QB prospect in this years draft cracks the top 15 in consensus ranking (2016-present) pic.twitter.com/e0vQBzxv07 — Jack Lichtenstein (@jacklich10) April 16, 2022

If you think this quarterback class is bad, then you clearly weren’t around for the dark ages of 2013.



This class is *loaded* in comparison to whatever fever dream that year was. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 16, 2022

Derek Stingley Jr. is a top defensive prospect in the 2022 #NFLDraft, but @MikeTanier has a feeling #NFL teams aren't particularly interested.



Click to hear @MikeTanier and @QBKlass analyze Mike's theory and predict where Stingley will end up.



https://t.co/2HplgUd1tr ▶️ pic.twitter.com/ZpukAIgrkc — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) April 16, 2022

Sent him to the Cowboys in the 6th round of my 7-round mock.



Length + speed + toughness = intriguing prospect https://t.co/5OJDj0zw9D — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 17, 2022

% of those who make it to more of a major contributing role on a second contract



Round 4 - 10%

Round 5- 12%

Round 6- 6%

Round 7- 3% — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 1, 2021

The USFL uses drones to film the extra points and kickoffs



Wild. pic.twitter.com/VqH4ENCoKi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 17, 2022

I'm already out on teh USFL https://t.co/Gyoq1geOqt — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 17, 2022

Terrell Owens is catching TDs in the year 2022

pic.twitter.com/O4KOI6K2Zj — PFF (@PFF) April 17, 2022

F1 should honestly just keep adding circuits around NFL stadiums if they want to continue growing in America.



Do you have any idea how dope it would be to see a race go along Lakeshore past Soldier Field and the park? The opportunities are endless! pic.twitter.com/RU0ZS5Yurx — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 16, 2022

Here’s the video Ohio State showed at halftime to honor Dwayne Haskins.



It’s extremely well done and a must-watch. https://t.co/FhJtUpXIzD — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 16, 2022

A bird discovers golf balls can bounce. Now it cannot stop playing. ⛳ pic.twitter.com/ixRD05QmvV — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 16, 2022

