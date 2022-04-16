All aTwitter: 16 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Well done @NFL2Ucla— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) April 16, 2022
We're now on @iHeartRadio— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 15, 2022
Catch us on all the local stations: @washfm | @BIG100Radio | @hot995 | @WMZQ | @DC101 pic.twitter.com/1MNo9gOEA9
April 15, 2022
It’s always a pleasure to have the great @john_keim speak with us!— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) April 15, 2022
Liam & Andrew sit down with John to talk Commanders Draft
- Chris Olave a legit option at 11?
- which DBs could they draft
- John’s favorite Dwayne Haskins memories
Watch Here - https://t.co/A8f76wD0gJ pic.twitter.com/qDLUDUDlVM
USC holding its delayed pro day today. The Commanders will have a contigent there to watch WR Drake London, a potential option at 11, among others.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 15, 2022
Ron Rivera planned to attend the prior pro day but the date change altered plans. He's now not expected in LA today, per source.
I’m told, #USC WR Drake London will not be running a 40 at his pro day workout today. Here are his official measurements:— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) April 15, 2022
• Hands: 9 3/8
• Arm: 33 7/8
• Wing: 79 5/8
• Height: 6’3 7/8
• Weight: 213 lbs
London on not running the 40: “Everybody has 6-8 weeks, a couple months to train for that .. I was just trying to get back running at the end of the day. The tape is out there, you’ve seen it. Just trying to go out there and prove I’m back where I’m at is the biggest thing.”— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) April 15, 2022
What I love about Drake London too -- and this is consistent across NFL front offices I’ve spoken with -- is the All-State basketball background. We’re seeing more and more two-sport stars have great NFL success. In just 8 games, London totaled 88/1084/7. Spooky!— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 16, 2022
Washington also met with Strong at the Senior Bowl at least.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 15, 2022
The 6-foot-3 QB completed 70.1% of his throws in each of his final two seasons. Tosses a nice deep ball, but knee injuries - has cartilage from a cadaver - hamper his mobility. Interesting case for the medical staff.
Full list of attendees expected for Commanders local pro day. No on field workout, just meetings and medicals pic.twitter.com/ohAWDhz7Y1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 15, 2022
Career target percentages by route, per @PFF pic.twitter.com/42n2OnU5zC— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 14, 2022
Jalen Pitre reminds me of Budda Baker or a poor man's Honey Badger. He's gonna go in the second, but play better than a lot of first rounders. Fans will love him.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 16, 2022
I've been leaning recently towards some combo of WR/DB with our first two picks; I wouldn't hate Pitre in the second
And just for you, here's a Dexter Manley compilation video pic.twitter.com/vWrro70M9u— Simon Thurston (@SimonPThurston) April 15, 2022
CB Stephon Gilmore signing with the Colts on a two-year, $23M deal. (via @rapsheet + @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/RTmZltgsam— NFL (@NFL) April 15, 2022
Breaking: Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several gunshots were fired last month, killing a man in the Old East Dallas area, but Joseph was unarmed and did not kill the man, per his attorney. https://t.co/on1DbTvqOP— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) April 15, 2022
Drake is the best artist ever (including MJ) and Lebron is the best basketball player ever (including MJ). These are hills I’ll never come down.— Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) April 14, 2022
A federal court judge declined to block the new USFL from using league logos and names with kickoff on Saturday, but did rule the former USFL owners from the 1980s league, who are suing for trademark infringement, are "likely to prevail on its trademark infringement claim."— Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) April 14, 2022
Joe Maddon walked Corey Seager with the bases loaded. It is impossible to watch Mike Trout's reaction just once. He realizes what is happening, then makes sure that the bases were in fact loaded. Looks so baffled. pic.twitter.com/PMOG8YUyjl— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 16, 2022
Today is the last day every single one of you can do this...— USFL (@USFL) April 15, 2022
RT if your team is undefeated! pic.twitter.com/TSHtXUH42w
