Daxton Hill Is a Versatile Defender That’s on the Commanders Radar

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Daxton Hill, CB/S

School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 1st – 2nd round

Player Comparison: Jimmie Ward

College Statistics

Player Overview

Daxton Hill, brother of Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, was the top high school football player in Oklahoma. A five star recruit, Daxton had offers from just about every school. Unlike his brother who chose to stay in state, Daxton went to Michigan. Hill provided the Wolverines with versatility in the secondary. Although he played primarily in the slot, he could also play single-high safety. His flexibility allowed Michigan to play several defensive schemes and helped the team be one of the best defenses in college football.

Strengths

  • Excellent athlete with great short-area quickness
  • Versatility to cover slots, play single-high, and play zone or man
  • Excellent range; can play sideline to sideline
  • Effective blitzer from the slot
  • Plays zone coverage well with good feel for where the ball is going

Weaknesses

  • Could be smoother when transitioning from backpedal
  • Can struggle staying with receivers out of their break in man
  • Technique jamming receivers needs improvement
  • Needs to be more physical as a tackler

Let’s see his work

How He Fits On The Team

The athleticism that Daxton Hill has is apparent when watching him play. He is fast and quick, using these skills to make plays out of the slot and from the deep safety position. There is even some talk about converting Hill to a boundary cornerback. Despite this, he can struggle in his transitions in coverage. This should be correctable with coaching. It would’ve been nice to see were more impact plays, especially in the passing game. Nonetheless, Hill is a versatile defensive back in which the Commanders might have some interest. They are using a private visit on the prospect.

If Hill is selected by the Commanders, he could assume the slot cornerback duties that have been played by Danny Johnson. This would allow Bobby McCain to continue to play safety for the team. Hill could also play safety, allowing McCain to drop into the slot. If the Commanders continue to play most of their defensive snaps in nickel, that would give Hill ample opportunity to see the field. He fits the mold of players that offer Ron Rivera and the Commanders the position flexibility they covet.

