Daxton Hill Is a Versatile Defender That’s on the Commanders Radar

Daxton Hill, CB/S

School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 1st – 2nd round

Player Comparison: Jimmie Ward

College Statistics

Player Overview

Daxton Hill, brother of Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, was the top high school football player in Oklahoma. A five star recruit, Daxton had offers from just about every school. Unlike his brother who chose to stay in state, Daxton went to Michigan. Hill provided the Wolverines with versatility in the secondary. Although he played primarily in the slot, he could also play single-high safety. His flexibility allowed Michigan to play several defensive schemes and helped the team be one of the best defenses in college football.

Strengths

Excellent athlete with great short-area quickness

Versatility to cover slots, play single-high, and play zone or man

Excellent range; can play sideline to sideline

Effective blitzer from the slot

Plays zone coverage well with good feel for where the ball is going

Weaknesses

Could be smoother when transitioning from backpedal

Can struggle staying with receivers out of their break in man

Technique jamming receivers needs improvement

Needs to be more physical as a tackler

Let’s see his work

Per John Keim



“Commanders have Interest in Safety Daxton Hill”



He can play all over the Secondary and take over the Slot role as a Rookie i would actually take him at pick 11 he’s that good #Commanders #Takecommand



Full Video click here : https://t.co/ubOiNI7G2L pic.twitter.com/kqd3fYVYOH — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) April 6, 2022

Dax Hill running the alley in 2020 vs Minnesota pic.twitter.com/jABFYnDZHG — MC (@abukari) March 3, 2022

Dax Hill is special.



Josh Ross should make this play as the MLB. Watch Dax come from being the farthest player away from the ball at the snap to making the tackle. Incredible awareness of the run and closing time to the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/Gx8CqqbJTJ — Justin Roh (@justinroh92) November 11, 2020

Daxton Hill is a FS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 79 out of 803 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/slJpeVaUUM #RAS pic.twitter.com/8DRcCtRyIL — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

The athleticism that Daxton Hill has is apparent when watching him play. He is fast and quick, using these skills to make plays out of the slot and from the deep safety position. There is even some talk about converting Hill to a boundary cornerback. Despite this, he can struggle in his transitions in coverage. This should be correctable with coaching. It would’ve been nice to see were more impact plays, especially in the passing game. Nonetheless, Hill is a versatile defensive back in which the Commanders might have some interest. They are using a private visit on the prospect.

If Hill is selected by the Commanders, he could assume the slot cornerback duties that have been played by Danny Johnson. This would allow Bobby McCain to continue to play safety for the team. Hill could also play safety, allowing McCain to drop into the slot. If the Commanders continue to play most of their defensive snaps in nickel, that would give Hill ample opportunity to see the field. He fits the mold of players that offer Ron Rivera and the Commanders the position flexibility they covet.