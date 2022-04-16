Chad Muma Gives the Commanders Options at Linebacker

Chad Muma, LB

School: Wyoming | Conference: Mountain West

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 242 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 3rd round

Player Comparison: Pete Werner

College Statistics

Player Overview

Chad Muma is determined to not let anything stand between him and playing in the NFL. When he was diagnosed with diabetes, he looked up NFL players with diabetes to find examples of players who made it with his illness. He was a three-star defensive back in high school, but a torn patella tendon his senior year derailed his recruitment. Wyoming, his dad’s alma mater, continued their interest in him through his injury. He rewarded them with stellar play.

Muma switched to linebacker once at Wyoming and learned the position behind current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. While he didn’t see the field much his first two years, he was a standout on special teams. With Wilson leaving for the NFL in 2020, Muma got his chance to start and didn’t disappoint. He led the team in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. In his senior year, Muma continued his outstanding play earning all-MWC honors and being named a Dick Butkus Award semifinalist for best linebacker in college football.

Strengths

Ideal size for the position

Quick to diagnose plays and react to the action

Excellent range; can play sideline-to-sideline

Strong filling gaps against the run

Sure tackler

Solid coverage skills, particularly in zone

Responsible for aligning the defense and adjusting to motion

Weaknesses

While coverage is good, struggles to change directions

Could be better taking on and disengaging from blockers

Can give up contain by rushing too wide off the edge

Let’s see his work

Chad Muma held with the option, but shows his range. Not going to post these all day. Ton of range. pic.twitter.com/wxPwkj0CsT — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) April 3, 2022

I imagine Matt Eberflus yelling in excitement seeing this type of effort from LB Chad Muma (Wyoming helmet). #Bears have a big need at OBLB going into the offseason. pic.twitter.com/V0UriTEJiS — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) February 5, 2022

Chad Muma is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.79 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 48 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Hev3rEx8U1 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/C5mC97ARpA — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

It appears Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean are the top two linebackers in this draft. Muma makes a strong case to be the third-best linebacker. He is an intelligent, instinctive, athletic player that makes plays in the backfield and sideline-to-sideline. He is adequate in coverage, but this is the area of his game that needs the most improvement.

Many believe Washington needs a MIKE linebacker. Jamin Davis, last year’s first-round pick, struggled in that role. Cole Holcomb can play it, but it appears the team prefers him in his role as SAM linebacker. Muma can come in and play MIKE linebacker in the Commanders’ base 4-3 defense. He has experience setting up the defense and making adjustments, so I think he can continue this role at the next level. If the team does like Holcomb at MIKE, Muma could play SAM. He may come off the field in subpackages to start his career, but I don’t think he has to. Lastly, if the team does not plan on re-signing Holcomb or if he’s injured, Muma should be able to handle his responsibilities on the defense.