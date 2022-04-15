Mark Tyler Talks Commanders With the Under Centre Podcast

I was invited to join the Under Centre Podcast, an Irish based NFL platform, to talk Washington Commanders last week for taping. The show aired in its entirety yesterday.

Fionn and Daragh were the co-hosts for our segments. Below you can listen to me talk all things Commanders including Dan Snyder, Terry McLaurin extension, the draft and more. Give a listen below. I join the crew at the 19:25 mark.

Highlights:

- 20:00: New Name

- 21:30: Dan Snyder

- 24:15: Culture Change

- 26:30: Russell Wilson Pursuit

- 29:00: Carson Wentz

- 33:00: Terry McLaurin Contract

- 36:00: Wide Receiver in the Draft

- 37:00: My Thoughts on Kyle Hamilton

- 39:00: Non-Premium Picks on Defense

- 40:00: TE and LB in Draft

- 42:08: My Thoughts on Brandon Scherff Leaving

Hope you all give this a watch. Please leave your comments below...

Enjoy!