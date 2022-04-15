Lecitus Smith is a Nasty Guard That Might Become a Starter in Washington

Lecitus Smith, OG

School: Virginia Tech University | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 314 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: Nate Davis

Player Overview

Lecitus Smith came to Virginia Tech as a tight end and converted to left guard following the 2017 season. There, Smith became a three-year starter for the Hokies. He has a decent frame for the offensive line but lacks the desired arm length for the position. Smith projects to be developmental depth in his first year, but can be a starter in year two or three. Scouts say he works best in a zone-run scheme.

Strengths

Aggressive blocker and competitor.

A natural knee bender that helps him stay in control.

Quick feet help mirror defenders effectively.

Good pocket passing composure.

Great football IQ and strong work ethic

Weaknesses

Inconsistent hand placement.

Can rely too much on length then he stops his feet. Gets driven off-balance.

Run-blocking needs improvement.

Below-average arm length.

Feet sometimes don’t follow his hands.

Let’s see his work

#10 Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech (10/10)

Draft Range: Day 3



37 career starts almost exclusively at left guard and just 1 start at LT, tone-setter with very good build & thickness in his lower half, below average lateral agility & upfield burst, best fit may be at center pic.twitter.com/nLlN09RcJN — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) March 31, 2022

Lecitus Smith is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 377 out of 1215 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/2CDgk4PkWi #RAS pic.twitter.com/JtXM4kc7Rb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

With the departure of Brandon Scherff and the release of Ereck Flowers, the guard position has become a need for the team. This is also coupled with how a rash of injuries forced Washington to rely on their interior line depth. While Smith may not come in as the immediate week 1 starter for either guard position, he should develop into an eventual starter. Smith would provide Washington a combination of blocking intelligence and nastiness.