Lecitus Smith is a Nasty Guard That Might Become a Starter in Washington

Lecitus Smith, OG
School: Virginia Tech University | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 314 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round
Player Comparison: Nate Davis
Player Overview
Lecitus Smith came to Virginia Tech as a tight end and converted to left guard following the 2017 season. There, Smith became a three-year starter for the Hokies. He has a decent frame for the offensive line but lacks the desired arm length for the position. Smith projects to be developmental depth in his first year, but can be a starter in year two or three. Scouts say he works best in a zone-run scheme.
Strengths
- Aggressive blocker and competitor.
- A natural knee bender that helps him stay in control.
- Quick feet help mirror defenders effectively.
- Good pocket passing composure.
- Great football IQ and strong work ethic
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent hand placement.
- Can rely too much on length then he stops his feet. Gets driven off-balance.
- Run-blocking needs improvement.
- Below-average arm length.
- Feet sometimes don’t follow his hands.
Let’s see his work
Draft Range: Day 3
How Will He Fit On The Team
With the departure of Brandon Scherff and the release of Ereck Flowers, the guard position has become a need for the team. This is also coupled with how a rash of injuries forced Washington to rely on their interior line depth. While Smith may not come in as the immediate week 1 starter for either guard position, he should develop into an eventual starter. Smith would provide Washington a combination of blocking intelligence and nastiness.
