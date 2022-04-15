All aTwitter: 15 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson:



“We get a lot of backlash on the team. We're tired of it.” @wusa9 ( @AaronWilson_NFL) #TakeCommand



pic.twitter.com/Z3DFRjfUdi — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2022

Definitely an interesting comparison but to boil down Chase’s 2nd year as lost with a knee injury belies his 9 games played where he made little impact - I hope Chase bounces back and outs up Boss-esq numbers, I just don’t think you can boil his ‘21 down to “lost with an injury” https://t.co/x5FWNrSp4c — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) April 14, 2022

A former Washington coordinator will play a big role in the XFL’s relaunch.https://t.co/qT401giV7w — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 14, 2022

The #Seahawks are signing QB Geno Smith to a 1-year deal worth $7M, source said. A big raise for Smith, who has a chance to push for starter reps and more this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2022

"I think we might have seen the last of Kyler Murray in an Arizona Cardinals uniform" @89JonesNTAF pic.twitter.com/7n032qmRJg — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 14, 2022

I’m always interested in the top guys who decide to stay home (obviously, it’s a big moment, and some would rather be with friends and family). Among that group this year …



• Georgia DE/OLB Travon Walker

• Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

• LSU CB Derek Stingley https://t.co/vmbWm75EuC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 14, 2022

No prospect should attend the draft without an appearance fee. Why be an unpaid prop in a TV show from which the NFL generates significant profit? Most of the kids are brainwashed by the idea it's an "honor." It's exploitation. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 15, 2022

Dallas Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph is a person of interest in Dallas murder investigation https://t.co/euaj4fB17b — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 15, 2022

A settlement between the estates of Edgar Kaiser and Pat Bowlen removes the last impediment to a sale of the Broncos. https://t.co/PRzEk5YtSN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 15, 2022

A collector paid $518,000 for Tom Brady’s last touchdown ball.



Roughly 19 hours later, Brady unretired.



The buyer didn’t want to pay.



After a month, it has been resolved. https://t.co/XfKWWIw4ze — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2022

If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022

Larry Bird: "I'm getting the ball."

Xavier McDaniel: "I know, i'mma be waiting."

.

.

.

BIRD: " I'mma get it right here and i'm shooting right in your face!" pic.twitter.com/ucNJ54brG9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 22, 2019

This pickoff move is nuts



pic.twitter.com/4SsLCAJOHz — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 15, 2022

Pujols out here playing chess pic.twitter.com/087bOREfOX — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 14, 2022

