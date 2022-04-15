All aTwitter: 15 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Commanders RB Antonio Gibson:— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2022
“We get a lot of backlash on the team. We're tired of it.” @wusa9 ( @AaronWilson_NFL) #TakeCommand
pic.twitter.com/Z3DFRjfUdi
Taylor Heinicke ➡️ @JdMckissic. #WashingtonFootball— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2021
: #NYGvsWAS on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/VR50LZIQwH pic.twitter.com/cka65MdMky
Definitely an interesting comparison but to boil down Chase’s 2nd year as lost with a knee injury belies his 9 games played where he made little impact - I hope Chase bounces back and outs up Boss-esq numbers, I just don’t think you can boil his ‘21 down to “lost with an injury” https://t.co/x5FWNrSp4c— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) April 14, 2022
A former Washington coordinator will play a big role in the XFL’s relaunch.https://t.co/qT401giV7w— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 14, 2022
The #Seahawks are signing QB Geno Smith to a 1-year deal worth $7M, source said. A big raise for Smith, who has a chance to push for starter reps and more this offseason.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2022
"I think we might have seen the last of Kyler Murray in an Arizona Cardinals uniform" @89JonesNTAF pic.twitter.com/7n032qmRJg— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 14, 2022
I’m always interested in the top guys who decide to stay home (obviously, it’s a big moment, and some would rather be with friends and family). Among that group this year …— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 14, 2022
• Georgia DE/OLB Travon Walker
• Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
• LSU CB Derek Stingley https://t.co/vmbWm75EuC
No prospect should attend the draft without an appearance fee. Why be an unpaid prop in a TV show from which the NFL generates significant profit? Most of the kids are brainwashed by the idea it's an "honor." It's exploitation.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 15, 2022
Dallas Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph is a person of interest in Dallas murder investigation https://t.co/euaj4fB17b— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 15, 2022
A settlement between the estates of Edgar Kaiser and Pat Bowlen removes the last impediment to a sale of the Broncos. https://t.co/PRzEk5YtSN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 15, 2022
A collector paid $518,000 for Tom Brady’s last touchdown ball.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2022
Roughly 19 hours later, Brady unretired.
The buyer didn’t want to pay.
After a month, it has been resolved. https://t.co/XfKWWIw4ze
If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022
Larry Bird: "I'm getting the ball."— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 22, 2019
Xavier McDaniel: "I know, i'mma be waiting."
.
.
.
BIRD: " I'mma get it right here and i'm shooting right in your face!" pic.twitter.com/ucNJ54brG9
This pickoff move is nuts— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/4SsLCAJOHz
(Escobar is okay) pic.twitter.com/10ofpoRfsf— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2022
Pujols out here playing chess pic.twitter.com/087bOREfOX— Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 14, 2022
