Jaquan Brisker would add more versatility to the Commanders Secondary

Jaquan Brisker, S

School: Penn State | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 193 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd - 3rd round

Player Comparison: Kam Curl

College Statistics

Player Overview

Jaquan Brisker has overcome a lot on his path to the NFL. He and his older brother were so addicted to football that when their mom banned them from playing ball in the house, they made footballs out of rolled up socks. After his older brother’s death while Brisker was in high school, he struggled academically. That forced Brisker to play JUCO ball for two years. His standout play at that level eventually led him to transfer to Penn State. His ability to play all over their defense led to a productive three years at the school where he finished a team captain and received All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

Strengths

Versatility and experience with numerous coverage schemes

Good closing speed when ball is in the air

Fast read and react time playing the run

Takes good angles in pursuit

Sure tackler and big hitter

Weaknesses

Man coverage technique needs to improve

Will struggle with quicker receivers

Misdirection plays can get him out of position

Can take himself out of plays with aggressiveness

Let’s see his work

Jaquan Brisker, Safety



- Swiss Army Knife versatility

- Gives his defense a swagger and tone you want

- Excellent coverage skills and footwork when lined up on receivers

- Will take away opposing tight ends



How He Fits On The Team

It’s not hard to see how Jaquan Brisker’s versatility helped Penn State’s defense. He handled just about every position in the secondary and played an array of coverages. He has speed to cover a lot of ground and is physical at the catch point and as a tackler. At the next level though, I think some of that versatility will be limited as I don’t think he’ll play much single high safety or cover the slot unless a tight end lines up there. On a team that asks their safeties to have multiple assignments, he will be valuable.

Washington tasks their safeties with a number of assignments in their various coverages. Jack Del Rio has interchanged which safeties have responsibilities in deep coverage, play which side of the field, and play around the line of scrimmage. Brisker’s abilities fit well in this scheme and would allow for more flexibility in the secondary and more disguise of coverages. He’ll handle duties in run support with ease. Brisker fits the mold of the safeties currently on the roster, but the question is whether the Commanders want more of a pure free safety. If so, they may consider other options.