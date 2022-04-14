Jameson Williams Might Be the Key to Unlocking the Commanders Offense

Jameson Williams, WR

School: University of Alabama | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 180lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid-late 1st round

Player Comparison: Will Fuller/Jerry Jeudy

College Statistics

Player Overview

Jameson Williams was a four-star recruit from Missouri who excelled in track and won back-to-back Class 3 state titles in the 300-meter hurdles that broke the state record. He initially joined Ohio State in 2019, but found trouble standing out in a crowded wide receiver group in two seasons. Williams transferred to Alabama after the 2020 season and broke out with the Crimson Tide in 2021 with a 79 catch, 1,572 yard, 15 TD season. Williams unfortunately tore his ACL in the national title game against Georgia. Before his injury, Williams was an explosive receiver who could glide through the secondary with electric speed and find consistent separation. He was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC receiver, and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top receiver. He would be a dynamic #1 receiver for a talented quarterback.

Strengths

Fluid route runner. Can change directions without losing speed.

Blazing speed.

Covers plenty of ground in long strides.

Good catch radius with great hands to pick the ball out of the air.

Big play waiting to happen.

Great run-after-catch when on the move.

Weaknesses

Torn ACL in January could delay his rookie season.

Struggles to cleanly get off press releases.

Lanky, lean build.

Subpar run blocking.

Drops due to concentration.

One year production.

Let’s see his work

How Will He Fit On The Team

Williams would pair nicely alongside McLaurin as the Z or slot receiver where he can more often find free releases. Washington had the 21st best passing attack due to a combination of subpar quarterback play and receiver production. The Commanders can’t solely rely on Curtis Samuel’s recovery and Dyami Brown’s development to revitalize the passing attack. Washington upgraded from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz who is not only unafraid to throw deep but is accurate as well. This would pair well with Williams where he is at his most dangerous running routes downfield. Williams has #1 receiver talent and production in his solo season at Alabama. His production and big-play ability would be desperately needed for the Commanders’ anemic offense.