All aTwitter: 14 April 2022

Draft party tickets on sale NOW‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 13, 2022
Excited to welcome Katie to the team as our first-ever Commanders Correspondent!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 13, 2022
Washington Commanders announced that social media influencer Katie Feeney will be the team's first-ever “Commanders— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2022
Social Media Correspondent.” The partnership is believed to be the first of its kind in the NFL.
Fan passion deserves to be rewarded— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 13, 2022
That's why we're teaming with @SociosUSA to bring fans along for the Rookie Journey with Katie Feeney!
Commies looking hard at RB, this is at least their 4th top-30 visit by a running back https://t.co/OjhyZDScQN— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 13, 2022
BUY THE TEAM FOR THE LOVE OF GOD— Seth English (Generals 0-0) (@SethEnglish) April 13, 2022
I hope NFL players realize how serious the Washington Commanders story is. If the team was really stealing money, that means they also stole from players, not just fellow owners. Almost half that money was supposed to go to the players. This is about trust.#EmpowerPlayers— Matt Schaub (@matt8schaub) April 13, 2022
I can’t wait to see my dawgs tho fr— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) April 13, 2022
Raiders, QB Derek Carr agree to terms on a 3-year, $121.5M contract extension. The deal also includes a no-trade clause. (via @RapSheet + @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/u54w0Pe5oK— NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2022
Derek Carr's $40.5 million new-money average on his new three-year extension with the #Raiders puts him 5th among QBs and makes him the 7th member of the $40M+ club, joining Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2022
Wonder if the Carr extension will basically wind up looking like three tags with a balloon payment as the 3rd year of the extension? The fact that there are no guarantee leaks makes me think the run of fully guaranteed QB deals ended at 1.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 13, 2022
More on Derek Carr's 3-year, $121.5 million extension ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2022
• He gets $25M in '22, $33M in '23, $42M in '24 (total = $100M).
• The $33M for '23 and $7.5M of his '24 money (total of $40.5M) becomes fully guaranteed 3 days after next year's Super Bowl.
• He gets $7.5M to sign.
I can only imagine what Twitter would look like right now if Lamar Jackson had signed a similarly structured contract on his own.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 13, 2022
Carr says he structured his extension to give #Raiders flexibility to sign other guys like Hunter Renfrow and Foster Moreau. Says he went through "heartbreak" last time he signed an extension because his "best friend" left. #KhalilMack— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 13, 2022
"...wow, cool. Is this good for Gabe [Jackson]? Is this good for Khalil [Mack]? Is this good for Amari [Cooper]?’ ...I didn’t want to hurt our team; that’s the last thing I would ever want to do. So, hopefully we didn’t. (laughter) That’s the last thing that I intended to do."— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 13, 2022
A couple other things here ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2022
• The no-trade clause was key (allowing Carr to dictate his next location, if he's eventually traded).
• His full injury guarantee is $65.5M.
• $5.2 million raise for this year.
• If he's cut after '23, it's a 1-year, $45.7M extension.
You aren't just comparing this rookie QB class to your veteran starter. It's this rookie QB + the 3 or 4 other players you can now afford vs your veteran QB. That's what can push these guys up higher than their pure draft grade.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 13, 2022
The dog is clearly the Alpha in this clip. #bossmovesonly pic.twitter.com/DsIVxvO32w— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2022
.@scottpioli51 is not a fan of the new Baker Mayfield interview pic.twitter.com/CnZSIbdEsk— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 13, 2022
TE Noah Fant becomes the first player the Seahawks have ever picked up their 5th year option on.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 12, 2022
The team previously declined it on 4 other first rounders, while Seattle did not use a 1st round pick in 2013-2015 and 2017.
DE L.J. Collier’s 5th year option is unlikely.
The #49ers reportedly will consider any legitimate trade offer for Deebo Samuel, per @FOXSports— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 13, 2022
More on Odell Beckham’s first ACL surgery in 2020: The procedure, which was performed by a non-team affiliated doc, led to a rehab that took longer than expected while Beckham was training in AZ. Some wondered if he wasn’t working hard enough. Turns out, just not a great surgery. https://t.co/6g7iLd4laa— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022
Very interesting article that dives into what attributes makes a Pro Bowl player and where they're drafted— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 13, 2022
It factors players selected in the last 10 years, and covers all aspects including speed score, hand size, college production and Big 5 Conferenceshttps://t.co/bA2fIEh8it pic.twitter.com/iUZnOLAgMA
Look at how quickly he reads this play. Probably knows whats coming from the motion but anticipates the pullers from the right side of the OL, gets there so quickly and is able to wrong-arm the first puller before engaging with the second. Forces almost immediate cut back from RB pic.twitter.com/PfkuooErhL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 12, 2022
I may become a Steelers fan— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 12, 2022
There has been a lot of seemingly random XFL news this week. With the rival USFL set to debut this weekend, I don't think the timing is an accident.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 13, 2022
PROGRAMMING NOTE— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 13, 2022
The list of prospects attending the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be announced on @nflnetwork's 'Path to the Draft' Thursday at 6p ET!
Think this year's draft is just generally underwhelming compared to previous years. Maybe it's because of the lackluster QB class? But I feel like I hardly know anything about the first round guys.— Josh Riley (@alltime_josh) April 13, 2022
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would be interested in trading up in this month’s draft pic.twitter.com/AJbXijPJY8— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 13, 2022
This is based on a longstanding model from @bburkeESPN that works off factors that include: expert mock drafts, scouts inc. grades and team needs.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 13, 2022
The tool was built by a large group of members of our team (not me!). We're pumped about it. Try it out!
Sevyn Banks, Cardale Jones and a number of other Buckeye players honor Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/h7X5aFI2MD— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) April 13, 2022
7 forever. pic.twitter.com/ehlUSp1LSZ— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 13, 2022
A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022
After years of major defections, ESPN has a new way to outspend competitors for key talent https://t.co/R5BAJJCfRV pic.twitter.com/XF4PUqG7cR— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2022
The @Capitals score their most in a game this season pic.twitter.com/EiLcUCfBib— ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2022
Juan Soto has just become the youngest player in Nationals history to hit his 100th career home run. He beats out Bryce Harper for the distinction by a mere nine days.— Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 13, 2022
If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 13, 2022
But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games.
Everything -- especially a pitch count of 80 -- is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him.
It sucks that Clayton Kershaw was pulled after 7 perfect innings, but it was the right decision.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) April 13, 2022
- irregular offseason
- shortened Spring Training
- lengthy history of arm and back injuries
At this point in the season it isn't worth pushing it and risking a significant injury.
“Draft Party tickets are $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation programs”— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) April 13, 2022
Commanders Fans: pic.twitter.com/QVlYOiIaes
