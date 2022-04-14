Could the Commanders draft Kenyon Green to start on the Offensive Line?

Kenyon Green, OG

School: Texas A&M | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 323 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st – 2nd round

Player Comparison: Kelechi Osemele

Player Overview

A five-star prospect and top prospect from the state of Texas, Kenyon Green originally committed to LSU. He would later rescind that commitment and decide to stay in state and play for Texas A&M. Green made an impact immediately, starting at right guard as a true freshman and earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors. The next year, Green switched to left guard and didn’t skip a beat. The Aggies had one of the best offensive lines in college football and Green was a consensus All-American. As a junior, he was named team captain and filled in at left and right tackle during the season. He was named to several All-American teams and was first team All-SEC in 2021.

Strengths

Versatile; played every OL position except center

Punishing run blocker, especially on the move

Strong anchor in pass protection

Uses length and hands well to latch onto defenders

Alert blocker always looking for targets

Weaknesses

Slow out of his stance in pass protection

At OT, struggled with some speed rushers

At OG, occasionally overpowered by DTs

Needs to be more aware of blitzers in the A Gap

Let’s see his work

Kenyon Green is a bad athlete? pic.twitter.com/dUIHnl2rXK — Mike (@bengals_sans) March 8, 2022

If Texas A&M LG Kenyon Green somehow falls out of Round 1, the #Bears need to be all over him.



Refined blocker with great pad level, a strong frame, quickness and a mean streak. Don’t get why momentum has slowed on him; he’s a Day 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/GPvc4PAvjG — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 3, 2022

Kenyon Green is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.85 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 505 out of 1215 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/DFJdJKHsPd #RAS pic.twitter.com/OXyNUAkgaf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

Kenyon Green has gotten some flak for not testing well at the combine, but there are some things to like when you watch him play, he moves easily, uses his length effectively, and can be a dominant run blocker. Add his experience across the offensive line and it’s easy to see why he’s a top draft prospect. The biggest area of concern I had is while he punishes smaller opponents, he can struggle against bigger, stronger defensive tackles when playing guard.

Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers, Washington’s starting guards from last season, are no longer on the team. Flowers has been replaced with Andrew Norwell, but right guard has not been addressed. The team could, like many fans, see Wes Schweitzer as a starter and Saadiq Charles as depth. However, if the team values Schweitzer’s flexibility, they may keep him as depth and find a starter in the draft. Kenyon Green might very well be a player they target to come in and start at right guard. He also could move to other positions on the line if there are injuries during the season. With so few early draft picks, I think it would be unwise to use one of our two picks in the first three rounds on guard. If Washington acquires more picks in the early rounds, Green could be on their radar.