Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders games to air on iHeart Media D.C.'s BIG 100 FM - The Washington Post

Less than a month after parting ways with The Team 980, the Washington Commanders announced a new deal with iHeartMedia D.C.

Congress says Washington Commanders appear to have broken financial laws, owe money to visiting teams, season-ticket holders

A congressional committee has told the Federal Trade Commission it has evidence the Washington Commanders engaged in unlawful financial conduct, impacting visiting teams and season-ticket holders.

Standig: Commanders wanted fresh start under new name, but owner Dan Snyder casts a long shadow – The Athletic

Washington's new team name changed nothing, despite Ron Rivera's pleas. Winning games with a big-name QB might, but don't bet on it.

House committee urges Federal Trade Commission to investigate Commanders' 'troubling' conduct - Washington Times

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a 20-page letter Tuesday to the Federal Trade Commission, urging the commission to review a "troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct" from the Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder.

Dan Snyder doesn't deserve a new Washington Commanders stadium - The Washington Post

New allegations are enough to make you wonder why anyone would do business with the Commanders — and why the NFL doesn't seem to care.

'It's kind of neat to see': Rivera discusses emotions of telling players they're getting drafted

Rivera has delivered life-changing experiences for prospects looking to make their NFL dreams come true. He'll do that again for six more players in two weeks.

Maryland lawmakers offer $400M deal for Commanders, but no new stadium - The Washington Post

In contrast to the proposal Virginia lawmakers are developing, Maryland’s law expressly prohibits state construction of a pro-football stadium.

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Treylon Burks | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. First up: Wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Washington Commanders free agency news, analysis: K Joey Slye re-signs on 2-year deal – The Athletic

The Commanders already made their biggest move by acquiring Carson Wentz. We're tracking everything that comes next.

Washington Commanders may have engaged in ‘unlawful’ conduct, Congress tells FTC - The Washington Post

In a 20-page letter, House oversight committee leaders detail former employee's allegations that the team withheld refundable deposits from season ticket holders and hid money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Kyle Hamilton | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. Next up: Safety Kyle Hamilton.

Funeral services for NFL QB Dwayne Haskins to be held in NJ, Maryland | RSN

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place this weekend in New Jersey and Maryland.