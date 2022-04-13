Could Bubba Bolden develop into a Starting Safety for the Commanders?

Bubba Bolden, S
School: University of Miami (Florida) | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’2” 205 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th round
Player Comparison: Morgan Burnett
College Statistics
Player Overview
A two-year starter for the Hurricanes with good size, athleticism, and versatility, Bubba Bolden projects to be a developmental safety in the NFL. After transferring from the University of Southern California his freshman year due to legal troubles, Bolden found a home at the University of Miami. After missing the 2019 season due to a torn Achilles, he broke out in his 2020 junior season where he was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. However, Bolden had a down year as he played through his senior season. Bolden projects to be a developmental free safety in the next level.
Strengths
- Great awareness on the back end of the field. Knows where he needs to be to make plays.
- Great body build to play either free or strong safety.
- Great range to go with his speed.
- Good motor and energy.
- Good in man coverage.
- Consistently tackles at the ankles (can also be a weakness at times.)
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent tackler when taking weird and bad angles. Leads to plenty of missed tackles.
- Inconsistent hands.
- Lack of physicality can leave him stuck on blocks.
- Hips can be stiff at times.
- Ball production falls short of talent.
Let’s see his work
How Will He Fit On The Team
Washington is looking for a long-term answer for free safety. And like other years, it may likely be that it may not be a priority for the front office or coaching staff to use meaningful draft capital or cap room to sign one. What Washington will get in Bolden is a safety prospect who can sit behind McCain as he improves his tackling angles and play with more physicality. Even a slight improvement over training camp could land Bolden a role on special teams in his rookie season. Bolden has the physical tools to become a starting free safety with coaching.
