Could Bubba Bolden develop into a Starting Safety for the Commanders?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Virginia at Miami Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bubba Bolden, S

School: University of Miami (Florida) | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2” 205 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th round

Player Comparison: Morgan Burnett

College Statistics

Player Overview

A two-year starter for the Hurricanes with good size, athleticism, and versatility, Bubba Bolden projects to be a developmental safety in the NFL. After transferring from the University of Southern California his freshman year due to legal troubles, Bolden found a home at the University of Miami. After missing the 2019 season due to a torn Achilles, he broke out in his 2020 junior season where he was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. However, Bolden had a down year as he played through his senior season. Bolden projects to be a developmental free safety in the next level.

Strengths

  • Great awareness on the back end of the field. Knows where he needs to be to make plays.
  • Great body build to play either free or strong safety.
  • Great range to go with his speed.
  • Good motor and energy.
  • Good in man coverage.
  • Consistently tackles at the ankles (can also be a weakness at times.)

Weaknesses

  • Inconsistent tackler when taking weird and bad angles. Leads to plenty of missed tackles.
  • Inconsistent hands.
  • Lack of physicality can leave him stuck on blocks.
  • Hips can be stiff at times.
  • Ball production falls short of talent.

Let’s see his work

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington is looking for a long-term answer for free safety. And like other years, it may likely be that it may not be a priority for the front office or coaching staff to use meaningful draft capital or cap room to sign one. What Washington will get in Bolden is a safety prospect who can sit behind McCain as he improves his tackling angles and play with more physicality. Even a slight improvement over training camp could land Bolden a role on special teams in his rookie season. Bolden has the physical tools to become a starting free safety with coaching.

