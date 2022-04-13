Could Bubba Bolden develop into a Starting Safety for the Commanders?

Bubba Bolden, S

School: University of Miami (Florida) | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2” 205 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th round

Player Comparison: Morgan Burnett

College Statistics

Player Overview

A two-year starter for the Hurricanes with good size, athleticism, and versatility, Bubba Bolden projects to be a developmental safety in the NFL. After transferring from the University of Southern California his freshman year due to legal troubles, Bolden found a home at the University of Miami. After missing the 2019 season due to a torn Achilles, he broke out in his 2020 junior season where he was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. However, Bolden had a down year as he played through his senior season. Bolden projects to be a developmental free safety in the next level.

Strengths

Great awareness on the back end of the field. Knows where he needs to be to make plays.

Great body build to play either free or strong safety.

Great range to go with his speed.

Good motor and energy.

Good in man coverage.

Consistently tackles at the ankles (can also be a weakness at times.)

Weaknesses

Inconsistent tackler when taking weird and bad angles. Leads to plenty of missed tackles.

Inconsistent hands.

Lack of physicality can leave him stuck on blocks.

Hips can be stiff at times.

Ball production falls short of talent.

Let’s see his work

Bubba Bolden is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.2 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 62 out of 765 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/au0Mydxf8S #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Ux2fzpDKgG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 7, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington is looking for a long-term answer for free safety. And like other years, it may likely be that it may not be a priority for the front office or coaching staff to use meaningful draft capital or cap room to sign one. What Washington will get in Bolden is a safety prospect who can sit behind McCain as he improves his tackling angles and play with more physicality. Even a slight improvement over training camp could land Bolden a role on special teams in his rookie season. Bolden has the physical tools to become a starting free safety with coaching.