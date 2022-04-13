All aTwitter: 13 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We could soon know the “why” this was done, potentially connecting a lot of the allegations that are already out there — and some I’m still trying to confirm — directly to Snyder. Going back to my story nearly two weeks ago ⬇️ https://t.co/PP34NUhTnF pic.twitter.com/OkvO38HRdV — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 12, 2022

Maloney: “This new information suggests that in addition to fostering a hostile workplace culture, Mr. Snyder also may have cheated the team’s fans and the NFL. … I hope the FTC will review this troubling financial conduct and determine whether further action is necessary.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 12, 2022

Things have possibly taken a very bad turn for Daniel Snyder. https://t.co/SQob4mNRuY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 12, 2022

Remember, Dan Snyder is the man who once had a safety ordinance pushed through in Landover, Md. so people couldn't cross the street on Sundays—because that would force them to park in the stadium lot, by making it impossible to part in a satellite lot.



This is who he's been. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 12, 2022

Filed an update to ESPN on all the allegations in the letter to the FTC. Spoke with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) who said, “Quite frankly, as you go through the allegations it reads like a description of some organization out of the Godfather and not an NFL football team." — John Keim (@john_keim) April 12, 2022

This is 19 pages long, but if you take an interest in the ownership of the Washington NFL franchise, then it is well worth reading. It details some incredibly bad business practices. https://t.co/9yIitUNOCm — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 13, 2022

Never before has a coup of Dan Snyder felt so close. Who knows if it'll actually happen. If you won't believe it until you see it, I don't blame you. But to paraphrase Bruce Allen, "We're close!" #Commanders pic.twitter.com/KAKNT3UGm6 — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 12, 2022

This wouldn't be the first time Dan Snyder has been looked into by the FTC.



He was fined $3.1 million in 2001 for an alleged scheme involving long-distance phone service. His company, Snyder Communications, paid the fine but did not admit wrongdoing. https://t.co/wxPL9mJurp — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 12, 2022

Dan Snyder HAS to sell the Washington Commanders...#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rd3ZpNtTPA — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2022

Think about all the other NFL owners seeing what Dan Snyder allegedly did...#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BaIUnpbSBj — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2022

Is Dan Snyder’s book keeper Andy Dufresne? — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 12, 2022

Thank you, Sally Jenkins. “In short, the NFL has demonstrated it doesn’t care about the women who work within it. If the league does nothing with these latest allegations, it shows it doesn’t care about even its paying customers.” #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/kSNO1FMTIG — Melanie Coburn (@melanietc) April 13, 2022

Eye-opening.



And proof of how important that Buffalo Nickel spot is. https://t.co/esuB4x36w4 — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 13, 2022

Packers fans be like "In what world is McLaurin worth two firsts lmfaooo ... maybe we'll give you a second rounder next year "



...Like aight bro we weren't trading him anyway, peace — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 12, 2022

If Chris Olave gets selected at pick 11, the #Commanders will have the fastest skill position group in the NFL. McLaurin/Gibson/Olave/Samuel all ran a sub 4.4s. Talk about a track meet. ‍♂️



#CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/NJxK6DjiyA — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) April 12, 2022

If you missed kicker Joey Slye on #GrantAndDanny after he re-signed with the Commanders, listen to our convo here. He was introspective and seems like a cool dude. We talked about his muscles. https://t.co/41yMZC7op5 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 13, 2022

The Washington Commanders announced a three-year deal with iHeartMedia D.C. The Big 100 FM is the new flagship station for the team and will air every game. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 12, 2022

16 days out from the @NFLDraft , here are 5 names I’m hearing more and more about from NFL front offices. @gmfb pic.twitter.com/nK1G8N1oVU — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 12, 2022

Alex Ovechkin has 46 goals. He is going to hang 50 as a 36 year old. Unreal. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 12, 2022

How do we feel about Ted Leonsis potentially buying the #Nationals? — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 12, 2022

rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them pic.twitter.com/Egzyzygudd — manny (@mannyfidel) April 12, 2022

