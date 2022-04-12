 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aqeel Glass has the tools to be the Commanders’ developmental QB

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 15 Alabama A&amp;M at Cincinnati Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aqeel Glass, QB

School: Alabama A&M University | Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’4” 230 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 6th rd - Undrafted

Player Comparison: Phillip Rivers

College Statistics

(Stats provided by hosted.stats.com: http://hosted.stats.com/cfb/players.asp?id=281117 )

Player Overview

Aqeel Glass is a four-year starter from Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College & University (HBCU). In 2021, he won his second consecutive Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The St. Louis native is 14th in FCS career passing yards with 12,136 yards and 11th in FCS career touchdowns at 109. In his final season, Glass completed 259 out of 414 passes (62.6%) for 3,588 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Glass is an intriguing quarterback prospect with a big arm and good athleticism to go with his big physical stature.

Strengths

  • Great arm talent with a strong arm.
  • Great leadership and hardworking
  • Great pocket awareness with mobility.
  • Has good arm strength to make all the throws.
  • Can make plays outside the pocket.
  • Elusive and strong when on the run.
  • Improved progression throughout his career with good decision-making.

Weaknesses

  • Mechanics are all over the place. Needs improved footwork.
  • Needs to adjust his touch on throws.
  • Ball placement can be improved.
  • Accuracy is padded with quick screens.
  • Still learning the position.

Let’s see his work

How Will He Fit On The Team

The acquisition of Carson Wentz, the attempted acquisition of Matthew Stafford, and the past selection of Cam Newton in Carolina showed the type of quarterback Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and co. loves to draft. Glass is a high-character player, a willing learner with intriguing upside for development. Aqeel Glass will likely be a third-string QB behind Heinicke or practice squad as he works on his mechanics to match his talent. While it is a high possibility the HBCU product will not see the field, let alone start in the near future, Glass fits the profile of the quarterbacks the staff wants.

