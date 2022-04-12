Aqeel Glass has the tools to be the Commanders’ developmental QB

Aqeel Glass, QB

School: Alabama A&M University | Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’4” 230 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 6th rd - Undrafted

Player Comparison: Phillip Rivers

College Statistics

Player Overview

Aqeel Glass is a four-year starter from Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College & University (HBCU). In 2021, he won his second consecutive Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The St. Louis native is 14th in FCS career passing yards with 12,136 yards and 11th in FCS career touchdowns at 109. In his final season, Glass completed 259 out of 414 passes (62.6%) for 3,588 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Glass is an intriguing quarterback prospect with a big arm and good athleticism to go with his big physical stature.

Strengths

Great arm talent with a strong arm.

Great leadership and hardworking

Great pocket awareness with mobility.

Has good arm strength to make all the throws.

Can make plays outside the pocket.

Elusive and strong when on the run.

Improved progression throughout his career with good decision-making.

Weaknesses

Mechanics are all over the place. Needs improved footwork.

Needs to adjust his touch on throws.

Ball placement can be improved.

Accuracy is padded with quick screens.

Still learning the position.

Let’s see his work

Joined NFL Live today to talk about three standout prospects from the @HBCULegacyBowl. It all starts with Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass.



There hasn’t been an HBCU QB drafted since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006. He has a chance to challenge that. pic.twitter.com/TIGMhMxfup — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 21, 2022

Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass (@Aqeel_Glass4) put together a really impressive spring. He heads into 2021 as arguably the best signal caller on the FCS level.



Size, plus arm strength, quick and decisive decision-maker, very intelligent. Impressive young man. pic.twitter.com/zZJ5UqS4NS — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) June 6, 2021

The score isn't a worry if you're a Glass fan, don't think anyone expected him to test well. The hand size, though...



Aqeel Glass is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 1.14 RAS out of a possible 10.00. https://t.co/NEfPmAlubN #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/hrIrfXqE0V — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

The acquisition of Carson Wentz, the attempted acquisition of Matthew Stafford, and the past selection of Cam Newton in Carolina showed the type of quarterback Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and co. loves to draft. Glass is a high-character player, a willing learner with intriguing upside for development. Aqeel Glass will likely be a third-string QB behind Heinicke or practice squad as he works on his mechanics to match his talent. While it is a high possibility the HBCU product will not see the field, let alone start in the near future, Glass fits the profile of the quarterbacks the staff wants.