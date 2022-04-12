All aTwitter: 12 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have re-signed Joey Slye‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 11, 2022
This is informative and well written https://t.co/NN0zYUAVla— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 12, 2022
Remember when Washington traded multiple picks for Marty Schottenheimer? https://t.co/NXEYGxSlEY— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 11, 2022
April 11, 2022
“It was insensitive, it was a mistake, and I can assure you is not my intention.”— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2022
–– @AdamSchefter https://t.co/tT4zUtIYCD
BREAKING: The Lerner family tells the Post it is exploring the possible sale of the Washington Nationals. https://t.co/REpYgJT3VZ— Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) April 11, 2022
