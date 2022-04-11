 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Skyy Moore would be a dangerous weapon in the Commanders’ offense

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 NIU at Western Michigan Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Skyy Moore, WR

School: Western Michigan | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 195 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 3rd round

Player Comparison: Sterling Shepard

College Statistics

Player Overview

Skyy Moore has rocketed up draft boards despite only playing wide receiver for three years. In high school, Moore played quarterback and cornerback. Being undersized at those positions, he was lightly recruited and ended up at Western Michigan. Upon arrival, he immediately switched to wide receiver. As a freshman, he accumulated 800 yards and was rewarded with first-team All-MAC. He was still productive as a sophomore despite a pandemic-shortened season. His junior year, he topped 1,000 yards and was named first-team All-MAC again.

Strengths

  • Excellent releases from the line
  • Quick short area movement makes it hard to press him
  • Sudden coming out of his breaks creating tons of separation
  • Hands catcher who is strong at catch point
  • Will absorb hits and run after the catch

Weaknesses

  • While fast, doesn’t have breakaway speed
  • May not be physical enough to play consistently on the boundary
  • Route timing can be disrupted if defenders get hands on him

Let’s see his work

How He Fits On The Team

Skyy Moore is a dangerous receiver because he is so adept at winning off the line of scrimmage. His footwork is precise and quick, allowing him to avoid press coverage or leave defenders in off coverage flat-footed. His releases allow him to get the separation needed to make catches and get up field. While he might be able to play consistently on the boundary, I like him best as a slot receiver where he can use space and his quickness to frustrate defenders.

The top of Washington’s order at wide receiver is set with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Samuel proved in Carolina he has the ability to line up anywhere, including outside the numbers. This would allow Moore to work in the slot. From there Moore should become a reliable target in short and intermediate areas. This would hopefully pull defenders up and allow more space for deeper pass to the other receivers. With 4.4 speed, Moore could also see some deep targets as well. With Moore being relatively new to the position, he could just be scratching the surface of his what he can do.

