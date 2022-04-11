Skyy Moore would be a dangerous weapon in the Commanders’ offense

Skyy Moore, WR

School: Western Michigan | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 195 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 3rd round

Player Comparison: Sterling Shepard

College Statistics

Player Overview

Skyy Moore has rocketed up draft boards despite only playing wide receiver for three years. In high school, Moore played quarterback and cornerback. Being undersized at those positions, he was lightly recruited and ended up at Western Michigan. Upon arrival, he immediately switched to wide receiver. As a freshman, he accumulated 800 yards and was rewarded with first-team All-MAC. He was still productive as a sophomore despite a pandemic-shortened season. His junior year, he topped 1,000 yards and was named first-team All-MAC again.

Strengths

Excellent releases from the line

Quick short area movement makes it hard to press him

Sudden coming out of his breaks creating tons of separation

Hands catcher who is strong at catch point

Will absorb hits and run after the catch

Weaknesses

While fast, doesn’t have breakaway speed

May not be physical enough to play consistently on the boundary

Route timing can be disrupted if defenders get hands on him

Let’s see his work

If the #Browns are drafting a WR at #44 or even trading up to the top of the second round Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore needs to be the selection.



5’10” 195 lbs



91.8 Grade (@PFF)



94 RECs, 1291 YDs, 10 TDs, 13.7 AVG@skyymoore24 pic.twitter.com/j8VqCj97LD — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) April 2, 2022

Nearly every explosive play from Skyy Moore in 2021 was vs press coverage…



Impressive player with speed/suddenness and excellent hands. YAC weapon and vertical threat



DB/QB in HS at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/iuyHMWnlQU — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 10, 2022

Here's another fun one. Skyy Moore's closest athletic comp is Golden Tate. Also a good time to remind folks that Tate didn't test well in agilities, which is hilarious. #RASComparehttps://t.co/6UT0san7Fy pic.twitter.com/us0VyRwtnN — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

Skyy Moore is a dangerous receiver because he is so adept at winning off the line of scrimmage. His footwork is precise and quick, allowing him to avoid press coverage or leave defenders in off coverage flat-footed. His releases allow him to get the separation needed to make catches and get up field. While he might be able to play consistently on the boundary, I like him best as a slot receiver where he can use space and his quickness to frustrate defenders.

The top of Washington’s order at wide receiver is set with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Samuel proved in Carolina he has the ability to line up anywhere, including outside the numbers. This would allow Moore to work in the slot. From there Moore should become a reliable target in short and intermediate areas. This would hopefully pull defenders up and allow more space for deeper pass to the other receivers. With 4.4 speed, Moore could also see some deep targets as well. With Moore being relatively new to the position, he could just be scratching the surface of his what he can do.