All aTwitter: 11 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

#KCvsWas Heck of a play by Holcomb. Good angle to the ball carrier and knocks the ball out. pic.twitter.com/3I3yLjKEZ3 — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 11, 2022

Most catches in the #NFL without a drop last season#Seahawks Tyler Lockett - 73#Bengals Tyler Boyd - 67#Patriots Hunter Henry - 50#Jets Braxton Berrios - 46#Commanders J.D. McKissic - 43 — NFL Numbers (@nflnumber) April 10, 2022

New look for AG pic.twitter.com/l9x8oEq2Ym — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 8, 2022

I can’t take the terry trade talk anymore. It’s not time to extend him yet. That will happen after the draft and most likely before training camp. Take a deep breath everyone! Allen wasn’t signed until July 27. It’s click bait!!!!! — ArchDeluxe (@Arch__Deluxe) April 8, 2022

Because they think they have someone, or multiple people, on the roster who can do something similar without taking up a roster slot. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 11, 2022

London was featured in a much more prominent role at USC, and they manufactured touches for him. Screens, pitches, motion, etc.



But look at this list. Contested Catches isn't an attractive trait to me. pic.twitter.com/dnHqffBwwh — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 10, 2022

Drake London is my Mac Jones of receivers in this draft, getting disrespected because of those that looked like him & not on his actual talent lol — Dre (@DCSportsDre) April 10, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa and Davis Mills had... REALLY similar seasons



Tagovailoa Mills

23 Age 23

13 Games 13

16 Pass TD 16

10 INT 10

263 Completions 263

6.8 Yards/Att 6.8 pic.twitter.com/r4vVkoo3xp — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 8, 2022

The Ravens are signing back DE Calais Campbell on a 2-year deal for $12.5M, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/2RiRo5C5mE — PFF (@PFF) April 9, 2022

First down measurements that are more accurate than ever



Take a look at the first down technology that will be featured this season in the USFL ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fLT2boDOVd — USFL (@USFL) April 9, 2022

Yooo never forget when Miss St QB went flying pic.twitter.com/eNW2hUZL7c — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) April 11, 2022

This is pretty much the definition of cool. pic.twitter.com/lXIeNJmcwj — Figen (@TheFigen) April 9, 2022

