Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Teammates, coaches react to death of Dwayne Haskins - The Washington Post

The stunning death of Haskins at 24 prompted an outpouring of grief among football players and other pro athletes.

Dan and Tanya Snyder, Ron Rivera release statement on passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.

The Snyder Family, which has known Haskins since high school, are "devastated" to hear of Haskins' passing.

In Landover, no clamor for Commanders to stay - The Washington Post

Landover residents say they're still waiting for promises that were made in the 90s to be fulfilled.

Wake Up Washington | Peter Schrager projects Kyle Hamilton to Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Commanders keep it conservative in start to free agency - The Washington Post

Washington Coach Ron Rivera talked about an aggressive remaking of the team's roster in free agency. So far, it's been anything but.

Washington Commanders free agency news, analysis: WR/KR DeAndre Carter leaves for Chargers – The Athletic

The Commanders already made their biggest move by acquiring Carson Wentz. We're tracking everything that comes next.

DMV Spotlight | Arnold Ebiketie's work ethic is propelling him to next stage of his career

Ebiketie had plenty of gifts playing at Albert Einstein High School, but his work ethic and willingness to learn stood out among the rest.

Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 2nd round

The Commanders have one pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the players who could be available.

USFL to eliminate chains, measure first downs with chip in ball and yellow line on TV - ProFootballTalk