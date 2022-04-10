All aTwitter: 10 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Dwayne Haskins, the Florida Highway Patrol determined, was attempting to cross the westbound lands of I-595 on foot when there was oncoming traffic, and was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A traffic homicide investigation remains open.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 9, 2022
April 10, 2022
Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022
Never forget. pic.twitter.com/wEulsjt8aT— Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 9, 2022
Rest in peace, Dwayne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dbwqFSbLy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022
Statements from the Steelers and Commanders on the tragic death of 24-year-old QB Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/bI8CBcrXnp— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 9, 2022
The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022
He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022
We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J
Before today's game, a moment of silence was held in honor of Dwayne Haskins.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 9, 2022
Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Haskins family, Dwayne's teammates, and all of Steelers Nation pic.twitter.com/NHXwbf7yKR
Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe— Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022
Love you bro pic.twitter.com/XBmafiVWHj— LiL KayJay (@KayJayHill) April 9, 2022
From Alex Smith on IG:https://t.co/1UEWahdESq pic.twitter.com/QrOoQ3LEAb— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 10, 2022
Heartbreaking for Dwayne and his family. This is him with Kyler back in Washington. Heavy heart today. Prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/vBUgezVjt3— Case Keenum (@casekeenum) April 9, 2022
Ill never forget Dwayne Haskins generosity taking time to go see Miles Prather at Medstar Hospital in DC.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) April 9, 2022
Miles is a young athlete that suffered a serious stroke causing massive complications.
He took time out off his rookie year to do this.
This is Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/07QI2EV7F5
Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday— Brett (@Brett_Hanfling) April 9, 2022
It’s a reminder how fragile life is pic.twitter.com/b9KFrWbrnd
A couple people pointed out to me this AM how close Dwayne Haskins was with his sister, Tamia, and how their hearts were broken for her. And I remembered this @BigTenNetwork piece on their relationship.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 9, 2022
It does a nice job of showing who Dwayne was.
RIP.https://t.co/5RtMQHYHBw
Saw this on @BMitchliveNBCS IG... what a special memory ... thank you for posting it Brian. RIP Dwayne pic.twitter.com/zmUHQjGBgx— Suzie (@whosuzieq) April 9, 2022
April 10, 2022
I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be. #LL3— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) April 9, 2022
You can talk about Ron Rivera's coaching record all you want to, but that man stood up for Everret and Sweat when they had personal tragedies last season when folks were hollerin' "no excuses". I hope Terry and Chase are okay. I'm sure this tragedy hit them hard.— Disco (@discoque5) April 10, 2022
This is difficult. As an Ohio State alum I loved what Dwayne Haskins did for the school. As a reporter getting to know him and talk to him many times and getting to know those close to him it’s really tough, knowing the devastating impact on their lives. So young. So damn sad.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 9, 2022
This is from Mohamed Jabbie, the former Rutgers and Albany receiver, and the nephew of Mohamed Sanu.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 10, 2022
Jabbie grew up with Haskins and the two remained very close over the years.
Heartbreaking to read this ...https://t.co/mjFo0uyTXl pic.twitter.com/XwKpctnGFE
Statement from Ben Roethlisberger on the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/ilJbx42BYE— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2022
… found it hard to be positive. He told me he was doing everything he could to be around and to create the right energy. Studying extra hard, locking into details and being around people who made him feel good about himself.— Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) April 9, 2022
…and the potential I have to be a great quarterback and person.” I share this with hopes one day people care as much about who these men are as much as they care about their stats. I asked if we could take a picture after such a meaningful conversation. I’m grateful he said yes. pic.twitter.com/CmSyDNTG3K— Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) April 9, 2022
No words can describe this day. I remember a young man of 15 that had a dream he was blessed to live out. A kind spirit that always offered a smile that carried so much care behind it. Thank you, Dwayne Haskins Jr, for allowing me to tell so much of your story over the years. pic.twitter.com/96tWajFjEg— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) April 10, 2022
Asked what he’d want ppl to know abt Dwayne Haskins, QB coach Quincy Avery told me, “just how nice of a person he was. He was such a genuine, nice human being, and he was special... He wanted to make everybody happy and that was most important to him.” https://t.co/vitPZqx8t1— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 9, 2022
#Bears quarterback Justin Fields posted this picture of Dwayne Haskins on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/XA7ppn3JWo— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) April 9, 2022
Luke went to work for Dwayne then became friends. Luke wrote Some very nice words. https://t.co/DFEoXNaUb3— John Keim (@john_keim) April 9, 2022
I can confirm. Dwayne Haskins has died. I’m absolutely heartbroken man. pic.twitter.com/4d9ZN016lE— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 9, 2022
Rest In Peace to our beloved Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. Life is too short. Fly high Simba. Sending prayers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wn1SS2NZAg— Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) April 9, 2022
I love you 7 #Godspeed— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 9, 2022
