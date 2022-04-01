All aTwitter: 1 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2022!



5 easiest schedules:



1️⃣ Commanders

2️⃣ Bears

3️⃣ Eagles

4️⃣ Colts

5️⃣ Seahawks



5 hardest schedules:



2️⃣8️⃣ Raiders

2️⃣9️⃣ 49ers

3️⃣0️⃣ Rams

3️⃣1️⃣ Jets

3️⃣2️⃣ Chiefs



1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/vsnYUpH4tr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 31, 2022

we can compare 2022 forecasted schedule strength with 2021 actual schedule strength to see which teams are in a far better place...



top-5: Commanders, Giants, Bears, Jaguars, Vikings



and which teams are not...



bottom-5: Bengals, Bills, Patriots, Broncos, Rams



full 1-32 pic.twitter.com/38wgZsZ4zk — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 31, 2022

it was exceedingly good at predicting the extremes:



of the top-8 teams that actually played the most difficult schedule at the end of the last season...



this methodology from last April forecasted all of them would have Top-8 toughest schedules except for one team... we hit 7/8 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2022

the same is true at the opposite end of the spectrum:



of the 10 NFL teams that had the easiest 2021 schedules at the end of the season, only 3 went under their projected win total:



BUF, DEN, CLE



exceeding expectations vs an easy schedule is quite a regular occurrence — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2022

Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

Bobby Wagner is reportedly headed to the #Rams.



I wanted the #Commanders to sign him. I thought he would've been a London Fletcher like addition. He could've spent the next 4 years anchoring their defense. Washington has been content to sit out of free agency for the most part. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2022

The two dudes with the most First Team All-Pro selections amongst active players are now on the same defense. Sheesh @AaronDonald97 @Bwagz @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/sJjlZZm0B5 — NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2022

BREAKING: Congressional investigators have received info that the Commanders and owner Dan Snyder kept "two books" to paint different pictures of team finances.



Congress will now expand its probe into the team's toxic workplace to include finances.



Exclusive from @byajperez ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 31, 2022

The @Nationals set first day of sales records for any MLB team’s City Connect jerseys with their Cherry Blossom jersey unveil.



Yesterday was the highest first day of sales for any City Connect jersey, beating the next best sales day for a team by 58% pic.twitter.com/W5yWfRKttK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 31, 2022

Happy 79th Birthday to Christopher Walken.

To celebrate here's 2 minutes of him dancing like there's nobody's watching. We're all watching Chris, we're all watching pic.twitter.com/KI9lUHG0oh — The Sting (@TSting18) March 31, 2022

Well this is trippy… https://t.co/ROgexGLOpV — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 31, 2022

Sticky feet don’t fail me now…not today snek! pic.twitter.com/Dx5grtBcUN — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) March 31, 2022

