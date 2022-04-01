All aTwitter: 1 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2022!— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 31, 2022
5 easiest schedules:
1️⃣ Commanders
2️⃣ Bears
3️⃣ Eagles
4️⃣ Colts
5️⃣ Seahawks
5 hardest schedules:
2️⃣8️⃣ Raiders
2️⃣9️⃣ 49ers
3️⃣0️⃣ Rams
3️⃣1️⃣ Jets
3️⃣2️⃣ Chiefs
1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/vsnYUpH4tr
we can compare 2022 forecasted schedule strength with 2021 actual schedule strength to see which teams are in a far better place...— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 31, 2022
top-5: Commanders, Giants, Bears, Jaguars, Vikings
and which teams are not...
bottom-5: Bengals, Bills, Patriots, Broncos, Rams
full 1-32 pic.twitter.com/38wgZsZ4zk
it was exceedingly good at predicting the extremes:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2022
of the top-8 teams that actually played the most difficult schedule at the end of the last season...
this methodology from last April forecasted all of them would have Top-8 toughest schedules except for one team... we hit 7/8
the same is true at the opposite end of the spectrum:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2022
of the 10 NFL teams that had the easiest 2021 schedules at the end of the season, only 3 went under their projected win total:
BUF, DEN, CLE
exceeding expectations vs an easy schedule is quite a regular occurrence
Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022
Bobby Wagner is reportedly headed to the #Rams.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2022
I wanted the #Commanders to sign him. I thought he would've been a London Fletcher like addition. He could've spent the next 4 years anchoring their defense. Washington has been content to sit out of free agency for the most part.
The two dudes with the most First Team All-Pro selections amongst active players are now on the same defense. Sheesh @AaronDonald97 @Bwagz @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/sJjlZZm0B5— NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2022
BREAKING: Congressional investigators have received info that the Commanders and owner Dan Snyder kept "two books" to paint different pictures of team finances.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 31, 2022
Congress will now expand its probe into the team's toxic workplace to include finances.
Exclusive from @byajperez ⤵️
The @Nationals set first day of sales records for any MLB team’s City Connect jerseys with their Cherry Blossom jersey unveil.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 31, 2022
Yesterday was the highest first day of sales for any City Connect jersey, beating the next best sales day for a team by 58% pic.twitter.com/W5yWfRKttK
Happy 79th Birthday to Christopher Walken.— The Sting (@TSting18) March 31, 2022
To celebrate here's 2 minutes of him dancing like there's nobody's watching. We're all watching Chris, we're all watching pic.twitter.com/KI9lUHG0oh
Well this is trippy… https://t.co/ROgexGLOpV— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 31, 2022
Sticky feet don’t fail me now…not today snek! pic.twitter.com/Dx5grtBcUN— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) March 31, 2022
