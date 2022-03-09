Washington Commanders trade for Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

Update: Full trade details

Colts get:

2022 third-round pick

2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

2022 second-round pick



Commanders get:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Washington Commanders have been looking for a QB since last offseason when they attempted to trade for Matthew Stafford. That deal didn’t go through and he went to the Los Angeles Rams and led them to a Super Bowl win this year. Last week they tried to trade for Russell Wilson, but that didn’t go through when Wilson chose the Denver Broncos.

That rejection took them down to a lower tier of QBs, that included Carson Wentz who wore his welcome out with the Indianapolis Colts after one season. Washington is reportedly sending a package that includes two 3rd round picks to Indianapolis for Wentz. One of them can convert to a 2nd round pick if Wentz plays 70% of the snaps. The two teams are also swapping positions in the 2nd round of this year’s draft.

This was one of the worst outcomes for the Commanders during the 2022 QB search. They swung big on Russell Wilson, but he didn’t want to come here. Jimmy Garoppolo just had shoulder surgery, but is still expected to have interest and they didn’t want to wait to secure their QB. The free agency market was led by Mitch Trubisky who is expected to get paid more than he probably deserves, and Jameis Winston who looked better last season, but is coming back from an ACL injury.

Carson Wentz had an up and down career with the Philadelphia Eagles after they traded up to the #2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He had injuries from his first preseason until he forced a trade last year. He clashed with coaches and management, and is seen as a self-righteous diva by some people in the league. His former OC in Philly, Frank Reich, took a shot on bringing him to the Colts last season. It cost them a 1st and 3rd round pick, and they didn’t get the results they expected.

Now Wentz gets to try to start over on his 3rd team in 3 years in what will essentially be another trial period. Washington will reportedly pay his full $28 million salary this season, but nothing is guaranteed after that. If he plays to his potential, Washington will have a QB under control for two more seasons with an average cap hit of $26.5 million. If he flames out again they can move on and start the QB search all over again.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Carson Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.



From now on, it's Commander Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz's contract includes $15 million gtd this year ($28.3M cap hit), per Over the Cap, and no gtd money in 2023 ($26.1M cap) or 2024 ($27.2M cap).



I have to imagine this is a one-year rental that could get extended, if it goes well, or get paired with a rookie. https://t.co/TxqJfEFDlO — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 9, 2022