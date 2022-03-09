All aTwitter: 9 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
This project will provide ways for fans to celebrate the great Sean Taylor. And it all starts on his birthday, April 1.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 8, 2022
Everything you need to know ⤵️
With a monster trade the #broncos land Russell Wilson. How’d they pull it off and does Wilson check all the boxes for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett? My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pd132DVX2M— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 9, 2022
My understanding: Washington had offered multiple 1st round picks and picks in 3 drafts. Asked Seattle if it wanted a player. Seahawks didn't counter...Why? Dunno.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2022
The #Commanders submitted several substantial offers to the #Seahawks for Russell Wilson, sources say. I’m told Washington was “very hesitant” to include Chase Young in any package, but had no qualms offering multiple 1s. Martin Mayhew/Ron Rivera will continue looking for a QB.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2022
Just to clarify: Based on everything I've been told today, I don't believe any reports stating that the @Commanders were reluctant to include Chase Young in a Wilson trade.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 9, 2022
The two teams never talked players. Young's name didn't come up because no players were discussed.
The @Commanders offered three first-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson, according to a source.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2022
I keep seeing "multiple firsts." I'm told - more specifically - that they offered three firsts.
Per a source, Washington offered Seattle a more attractive package of draft picks than Denver did. Additionally, Washington was willing to offer players as well but Seattle made it clear their preference was to trade Wilson to an AFC team. #WashingtonCommanders— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 8, 2022
Confirms Russ wouldn't waive no trade after offers from WAS and Philly.... https://t.co/9R8Hud5Roz— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 9, 2022
I get Washington fans are hurt right now, but it sure seems like the team made a strong effort. I imagine they'd have done their best to match that offer (would be interesting to find out what they did offer). Seems like Wilson just picked Denver, can't do much about that— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 8, 2022
Matthew Stafford preferred the Rams. Fine.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2022
Russell Wilson preferred the Broncos. Cool.
At some point, we need to talk about what it's going to take for one of these guys to prefer the @Commanders.
Wilson had a no trade clause and could pick his destination. Denver plays them this season. WSH doesn't for the next few years. Makes no sense.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2022
Washington fans are like the mom that believes her son is handsome and that every pretty girl should date him. No one wants to date your son.— Steve (@DC_STEVE) March 8, 2022
Poor Noah Fant. Goes from having Drew Lock as his quarterback to having Drew Lock as his quarterback.— Justin Carter (@juscarts) March 8, 2022
Would Kenny Pickett's hand size affect his ability to hand the ball off?— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 9, 2022
Asking for a Pete Carroll...
The Russell Wilson dream is over.— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 8, 2022
The #Eagles options at QB now look like:
Jalen Hurts
Deshaun Watson
Rookie QB
derek carr’s gotta be, by a long shot, the best quarterback ever to be the worst quarterback in his division— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) March 8, 2022
Watching Bobby Wagner All-22 right now, but eye keeps being drawn to Quandre Diggs. He'd be real fun at FS with Kam Curl at SS, just saying— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 9, 2022
Grand jury will hear evidence on Friday in case involving Houston Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson:https://t.co/Fj8fKoJm2Y— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022
#Commanders have taken a long look at Jameis Winston and continue to have interest in the former No. 1 overall pick, per a league source. I’m told not to rule out a return to the #Saints either for Winston, who’s progressing off a torn ACL.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2022
FAN POLL: What do you want Washington to do now?— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 8, 2022
A. All-in trade for Watson
B. Monitor the Carr Situation
C. Trubisky/Garropolo/Wentz
D. Focus on a rookie #TakeCommand
Russ is in Denver. Rodgers was never happening. DeShaun Watson is the only elite QB left to trade for, should the Commanders make that move?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 9, 2022
Per Tyrann Mathieu's situation with the Chiefs, my current understanding:— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 9, 2022
Mathieu will test the market. KC is cap-strapped but may clear space this week in a few ways. The Chiefs have maintained they want Mathieu back, that's still true.
It all comes down to market price.
Broncos Released WR DaeSean Hamilton https://t.co/m4ICbN0YGu #Broncos pic.twitter.com/kAtVovu28A— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 9, 2022
I’m being told that NYG is a possible landing spot for Cam Newton. However, it’s still early.— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 9, 2022
Kyler Murray has been extending olive branches to the Cardinals, but it's not getting him the contract he wants. https://t.co/sVQ3QShvpT— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 9, 2022
Good job Mike. Can you now post a story saying the Vikings have no intention to trade Kirk Cousins please? FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE!!!!????— teddy michael (@mtgowdy) March 8, 2022
There's a lot to love about this play. Going through progressions. Not panicking. Reestablishing his base then throws an accurate strike along the back line. pic.twitter.com/BsRsrhwnfI— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 9, 2022
