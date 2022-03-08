Daily Slop: Should Washington pursue Amari Cooper again?; NFL salary cap set at $208.2 million for 2022

Virginia bills would give Washington Commanders football stadium unlimited funding - The Washington Post

Virginia’s House and Senate bills have broad language and no monetary cap for funding the potential Commanders stadium complex. “It’s an endless gravy train of subsidies,” one expert said.

Should the Commanders pursue Amari Cooper again? - Washington Times

The Washington Commanders once pursued wide receiver Amari Cooper. Will they do so again?

The art of the interview: For Rivera and his staff, every detail matters

For the first time in nearly two years, Rivera and the Commanders are able to conduct in-person interviews ahead of the draft, and it's given them a better evaluation of prospects.

Commanders combine buzz: What we heard in Indy about QBs, Landon Collins and Washington's free agents – The Athletic

The Commanders might miss out acquiring a top quarterback, but it won't be for a lack of trying. They also could swing big at wide receiver.

Commanders keeping Deshazor Everett's future under wraps - Washington Times

I didn't learn anything about the only active franchise player, from what I can determine, who has ever been criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 80-year history of the team. I didn't learn why Everett, with Rivera's quest to change the culture, is still on the team.

NFL free agents 2022: Ranking the top 25 players available | RSN

The 2022 NFL free-agent class is loaded with talent at every position. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.

NFL Combine winners and losers: Malik Willis, Jordan Davis raise draft stock | RSN

Malik Willis, Jordan Davis and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner were among the best performers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL free agents 2022: Ranking top 10 quarterbacks | RSN

We rank the top 10 NFL quarterbacks set to become unrestricted free agents in 2022, including Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston.

2022 Combine notebook | All about the fronts

The NFL Scouting Combine trudges on in Indianapolis, and today the defensive line and linebackers addressed the media while the offensive linemen conducted on-field workouts. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the day.

Nevada’s Carson Strong wants to prove his knee, game are sound at NFL combine - The Washington Post

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has had two major knee surgeries, so the NFL combine is a chance to prove he is not a health risk as much as it to prove he is worthy on the field.

Here's how to participate in the Sean Taylor Memorial Project beginning on April 1

The ongoing project will provide opportunities for fans to celebrate the Washington Legend throughout 2022 and beyond.

NFL salary cap set at $208.2 million for 2022, marking $25.7 million per club increase - The Athletic

The NFL’s salary cap has officially been set at $208.2 million for 2022. This is an increase of $25.7 million per club from the 2021 cap. It’s also an increase of $10 million from the pre-pandemic salary cap of $198.2 in 2020.

2022 free agency preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. First up are the wide receivers