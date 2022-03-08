Aaron Rodgers signs 4-year, $200 million deal to stay with the Packers; the QB market is now officially open

This was expected, but it is the move that teams were waiting on for the QB market to bust open. Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers and won’t be the first QB traded this year. He also gets what he wanted and is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, getting a 4-year $200 million new deal with Green Bay.

A handful of teams including the Denver Broncos were waiting for Rodgers official decision before they moved onto Plan B, C, and D to solve their QB problem. It was always unlikely that Rodgers left Green Bay, but until that was official the QB market was in limbo. Rodgers, and other top QBs that might be available like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have no trade clauses in their contracts which limit what their teams can do without their approval.

The quarterbacks that could potentially be traded soon include Jimmy Garropolo(49ers), Carson Wentz(Colts), Matt Ryan(Falcons), and Derek Carr(Raiders). Jimmy G is the most-likely QB to move, and will likely be the first one to have a new team before free agency starts on March 16th. The Commanders have been linked to him(and every QB potentially available).