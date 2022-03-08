All aTwitter: 8 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Now that the NFL salary cap has officially been set, we know exactly how much space the @Commanders have to operate with as free agency approaches next week.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2022
Washington is $33.3M under the salary cap, 9th best among the NFL 32 clubs.
Sounds from the QBs in Indy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 4, 2022
#NFLCombine is on @nflnetwork all weekend pic.twitter.com/Z8bEcPUkze
The Commanders are also seeking to re-negotiate the remaining terms of Landon Collins’ contract, a source told @TheAthletic. Notebook:https://t.co/4hRWlxUP16— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 7, 2022
Here’s the release from the NFL on the suspension of Calvin Ridley, who was away from the team facility when he made the bets during a five-day period last November. pic.twitter.com/l6IZnCD1Ai— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022
I see people painting Calvin Ridley as the victim here ... and I mean, come on, we all understand why a sports league can't allow its players to bet on its games, right? And why it has to come down on a player if it happens?— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022
I swear, it's not that complicated.
the amount doesnt make you an addict at all - risking $11m in this years salary for a $1500 parlay might— Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) March 7, 2022
From our breaking news coverage on @nflnetwork: The NFL made it clear they’d be able to work with their gambling partners to gather information on potential violations by players and team employees. That’s how Calvin Ridley was caught. pic.twitter.com/0437jOcovs— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2022
I learn from my Ls— CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 6, 2022
The NFL literally did by hiring a service which caught Ridley using a legal app. That's a much stronger barrier than saying, "oh well we don't talk about it, so no player will ever meet a bookie." https://t.co/Iph8em7Fwl— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 7, 2022
I was just on a flight where they served alcohol but the pilot was not allowed to drink. I couldn't believe the #Hypocracy. https://t.co/43FOVwy3fp— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 7, 2022
More on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley's case ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022
• He was placed on NFI on Nov. 5. The bets happened from Nov. 23-28.
• It was a series of less-than-10 wagers from his cell phone, including 3-, 5- and 8-game parlays.
• He did bet on the Falcons, but never against them.
Calvin Ridley’s suspension for gambling on NFL games is as serious as it gets. Here is some of our reporting @nflnetwork on the stunning development pic.twitter.com/Vro7LhYsck— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 7, 2022
Alex Karras was also suspended for gambling in 1964. Went on to star in Blazing Saddles and Webster (and play 7 more seasons). https://t.co/CLQj61yNVi— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 7, 2022
Also, Paul Hornung was suspended for gambling in 1963 for one year, returned, ended up in the Hall of Fame.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 7, 2022
NFL policy hasn't changed much in SIXTY YEARS. And Ridley can bounce back.
But, yeah you're right, this is all new because of legal gambling or something.
Update: They would not https://t.co/gxkbjn6YF4— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 7, 2022
"After his rookie season, he'll be a guy that you'll be talking about potentially as the Offensive Rookie of the Year" -@Hawk— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 8, 2022
High praise for @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/1dkKGVYxfA
Winners & losers of the NFL Combine for offensive positions, quantifying the effects on @PFF WAR and draft position projections.— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 7, 2022
Highest combine WAR projections:
QB: Desmond Ridder
RB: Zamir White
WR: Skyy Moore
TE: Austin Allen
OL: Zion Johnsonhttps://t.co/6lfhxnppiH
Top-2 RBs in recent mock drafts who ran at the combine, Breece Hall Kenneth Walker, both finished in the top-5 for early career PFF WAR projections.— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 7, 2022
Breece Hall's 99.6 percentile for draft position is the 4th highest score of any RB in our combine database pic.twitter.com/DjI01rmBPu
Right now, the numbers are fairly comparable to the pre-2005 data we have, which is almost exclusively Combine. My guess is this isn't too different from a normal year overall, but we'll likely have a couple of position groups that are far higher than normal.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 8, 2022
.@PSchrags Post-Combine "Arrow Up" Prospects!— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 7, 2022
Who else should be on this list?⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/zXUMXvdJXl
As we leave the NFL Scouting Combine after a great week in Indy, a look at winners and losers.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022
Day 1: https://t.co/NAfyHl0RUq
Day 2: https://t.co/T13y6HbyLP
Day 3: https://t.co/xopsLKvvW0
Day 4: https://t.co/MKgl1zwmJE
2022 NFL Combine: Risers And Fallers #nfl #nflcombine #fpc https://t.co/CzYGfFQzrU— Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) March 7, 2022
Interesting stuff from @LanceZierlein on the 40 times from the combine. Indianapolis put in new turf in 2020 and this is the first combine since. A handful of guys were running faster at the combine than expected based on trainers he talked to. He thinks it was a fast track.— Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 7, 2022
One source who spoke to @TonyPauline said he expects the Combine to be broken up. The most likely outcome would involve spreading positions around the country for workouts.https://t.co/zdteZUr8Ig— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 8, 2022
In between the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2022 NFL Draft, coaches and scouts turn their attention to pro day workouts. Here's a running list of the confirmed college pro days thus farhttps://t.co/9bdLMnapeI pic.twitter.com/vKHbcqjcBs— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 7, 2022
Here are the fifth-year option numbers for the 2019 first-rounders. Decisions due on them on May 2. If picked up, they lock a team in on a full guarantee for 2023. pic.twitter.com/124QweH5Ta— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022
Other prime candidates to get the franchise tag by Tuesday’s 4 pm deadline include Packers WR Davante Adams, Bucs WR Chris Godwin, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Bengals S Jessie Bates III, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki and Titans edge rusher Harold Landry III.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022
Chiefs OT Orlando Brown won't sign tag until he decides whether to represent himself or hire an agent for negotiations. "He wants to be in Kansas City and wants to sign a long-term deal there," Jammal Brown, Orlando's mentor, tells @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/RSv4UGwvCY pic.twitter.com/mDAbmAJO9g— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 8, 2022
Bengals announce franchise tag for Jessie Bates. https://t.co/NOEk06vVfH— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 7, 2022
Source: The #Browns tagged TE David Njoku. The first one.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022
If the #browns keep Hooper and Njoku on their contrac6s as is they will have $24.181 million in cap charges for their two tight ends. The two combined for 820 yards in 2021.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 8, 2022
What’s going on w/ Amari Cooper & Austin Hooper is further proof that real value in FA is via short-term prove-it contracts, w/ which #Commanders under Ron have done well: Logan Thomas, J.D. McKissic, Charles Leno, Cornelius Lucas, Wes Schweitzer, DeAndre Carter & Ronald Darby.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 7, 2022
Cowboys are staring at the real possibility within the next 10 days of cutting both Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence…make it make sense because as you know by now it doesn’t ♂️— Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 7, 2022
Cowboys Restructuring QB Dak Prescott's Contract https://t.co/KKBrioRmn0 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/idyEQeBPHR— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 8, 2022
D Lawrence had one great stretch of 7 games in 2017 and a big day against the Lions in 2018.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 7, 2022
Before that, he was mostly a disappointment, and since then he's simply been overpaid.
He's a solid NFL DL; certainly NOT "one of the best DEs in the league".
The Packers are all-in on convincing @AaronRodgers12 to come back this season because, as @richeisen heard in Indy, Jordan Love hasn't impressed #GoPackGo brass enough:#NFL #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/NPnU70KT5J— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 7, 2022
Packers Offer Aaron Rodgers Record-Setting Extension https://t.co/HjUJXasBRt pic.twitter.com/gRd45jEyW1— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 7, 2022
Source: the Patriots are releasing starting OLB Kyle Van Noy.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2022
A decision with salary cap roots, as moving on from the versatile Van Noy creates just under $5M in cap space.
Van Noy can sign with another team right away.
Underpriced:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 8, 2022
WR Russell Gage
and
the entire safety class
https://t.co/zWfeO8tg6k
Panthers Have Received Trade Calls For Christian McCaffrey, Want A 1st-Plus In Return https://t.co/UkTJvYhaKf #Panthers pic.twitter.com/wvqgtNTxTn— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 8, 2022
#49ers officially named Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach, and Leonard Hankerson as receivers coach.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 7, 2022
just sign him back @Commanders pic.twitter.com/dFT36uZrVk— #FireManfred (@gibs626) March 7, 2022
