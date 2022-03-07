All aTwitter: 7 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We want to thank @jonallen93_ @Benj_Juice @SamCosmi @TylerLarsen58 @bscherff68 @ColeHolcomb_ @WSchweitzer71 for the uplifting message to the Hogfarmer families. You guys made their day. Thank you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OAjfTMsFHq— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) March 6, 2022
That new turf at Lukas Oil is HELLA fast. Will be interesting to see how teams make adjustments for the times or if they do it all. They would need to for comparison’s sake across past draft classes, but don’t really need to for just comparisons within position groups this year— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 7, 2022
Yeah, for there to be this level of speed across every position group, it didn’t really make much sense. I’m not saying that these guys aren’t exceptionally fast and may be the fastest we have ever seen, but I got the turf information confirmed— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 7, 2022
In the actual video from Rap he was clear to say that they only said no to offer, did not slam door on trading. After listening to his report I'm more convinced the they are trying to create bidding war. They have a few weeks before cap hit on Russ increases. Think he gets traded— BK (@bobkiddbk1) March 7, 2022
Still not sure how this trade could happen before any clarity on the legal situation comes https://t.co/kX1BGiCGpy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 6, 2022
I wonder if Taylor Heinicke would be willing to change jersey numbers— manny benton (@manny_benton) March 6, 2022
Watson to Washington has the makings of a comeback story for this franchise. It’s almost too perfect.— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) March 7, 2022
We land our Franchise guy. Become the bad guys of the NFL until we start kicking everyone ass and no one can stop The Watson & McLaurin combo with Gibson roaring up the middle
The guy also has two ACL tears. Why do you think the Texans want to trade him before his stick drops lol this is classic take advantage of Snyder 101.— Gwynn Oak Baby (@InkandAmmo) March 7, 2022
If I'm Washington and the 11th pick isn't traded, I'm thinking long and hard about Sauce Gardner.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 6, 2022
Legit CB1.
From @JFowlerESPN on what Washington is possibly wanting to do with pick 11 and the possibility of Deshaun Watson #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/PGYnFKjIgi— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 6, 2022
This just does not sound like Trubisky or any other low mid-tier is on their list pic.twitter.com/f6TwRbmxLT— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) March 7, 2022
An interesting note from multiple agents I spoke to over the last week; free agency is very much “on hold” for several teams around the #NFL — Particularly the #Packers, who have one plan for Aaron Rodgers and one if the MVP QB hits the trade market.— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 6, 2022
Something to keep an eye on
Officially, free agency starts in 10 days. Unofficially, it begins in eight days. Even more unofficially, it's already happening. So when is Aaron Rodgers going to make his decision? https://t.co/sMAYQAMpCb pic.twitter.com/RlUTjsGWJJ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 6, 2022
Montana State LB Troy Andersen ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 243 pounds, the 5th-fastest time by any player over 240 pounds to be invited to the combine since 2003.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022
Andersen has a similar athletic and size profile to 2020 8th-overall pick, Isaiah Simmons.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/FVxFo4UvtX
Weighted Overall Win Rating (WOW Rtg) vs. Relative Athletic Score (RAS) for EDGE/IDL.— Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) March 6, 2022
WOW Rtg = how often a player makes a play in the backfield (sack/hit/hurry/stop via @pff) relative to others at his position, adjusted so pass rush is more important.
RAS = from @MathBomb. pic.twitter.com/IEonGOqpW2
Don't usually see a call out like this one! #RAS #MathSoHard— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 7, 2022
Winners and workers from the 2022 NFL scouting combine https://t.co/qwihWO2KFx via @thenflwire
Will move him up a full round for sure. Will bump my grade later this week. https://t.co/eHL2fykd32— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 7, 2022
I am judging every single coach and GM who is making notes during the punter 40-yard dashes.— Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) March 6, 2022
Report: DeMarcus Lawrence's future in doubt after he declines pay cut. https://t.co/RtxN8ynAei— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 7, 2022
If the Giants are going to trade Saquon Barkley, they'll likely have to pay some of his $7.2 million salary -- if not a lot of it. https://t.co/7Rn742BZVB— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 7, 2022
The #Saints are trying to work out an extension with safety Marcus Williams, but LT Terron Armstead is likely to hit the open market: https://t.co/FUJMKL4DpT— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 6, 2022
*QB overthrows the WR by a mile*— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 7, 2022
DB’s: pic.twitter.com/5hkifTjRbh
